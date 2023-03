" " Harry Soo from SlapYo' Daddy TLC

1. BBQ is ready when it's ready (so don't hurry)

2. Less is more (less smoke, less rub, less add-ons)

3. Opening your smoker is BAD!

4. Too tender is GOOD!

5. Foiling is GOOD!

6. Grilling is NOT barbequing; BBQ is low-and-slow

7. Always have FUN when you BBQ even if results are otherwise!