How to Bake Without Using Eggs

Q. I can't eat anything that contains eggs, so I would like to purchase a cookbook that has baking recipes without eggs. Can you help me?

A. For cookbooks with "egg-less" baking recipes, try looking in the natural foods section of the cookbook aisle at your local bookstore. Or, consider buying a vegan cookbook, which excludes meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products as ingredients.

Depending on the particular baking recipe, there are several ingredients that can be used in place of eggs. Among them are arrowroot powder, ground flaxseed plus water, baking powder plus apple cider vinegar, puréed fruit, and even tofu. For specific directions on how to use these substitutions, refer to the specialty cookbooks.

Alternatively, an easy-to-use egg substitute that works in many baking recipes is the Ener-G Egg Replacer, a product made primarily of potato starch, tapioca starch, and leavening. You can find it at most natural foods stores or on the Ener-G Foods website at www.ener-g.com.