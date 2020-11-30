How to Boil Corn

" " No grill, no problem. Boiled corn is a simple, tasty treat. kajakiki/Getty Images

A staple of barbecues, corn is as easy to make as it is to eat. Fire up the grill, place on heat, cook for 10 minutes, butter up and eat. Easy. For those who either don't have access to a grill or simply want to taste that pure and unadulterated corny flavor, there's another way to get your fix. Best part? All you need is a pot and water. Here's what you do:

1. Boil water: Fill up a large stockpot or dutch oven about halfway with water. Some suggest adding a generous amount of kosher salt, but it's entirely up to you. Note: This won't make your corn salty, but salt does bring out the flavor of your corn.

Advertisement

2. Shuck that corn: Peel off the outer leaves until you see the first few kernels. Dig your fingers around the top of the cob and use your other hand to pull off the husk. Repeat until you remove the entire husk and any strands of silk.

3. Boil away: Once your water reaches a rolling boil, use a pair of tongs to gently place your corn into the pot. Set a timer for five minutes and take out a few tablespoons of butter. Take your pot off the heat once the alarm rings — you don't want overcooked kernels. Place your corn on a plate, butter it up, add seasoning (Trader Joe's Everything But The Elote Seasoning Blend is ridiculously tasty) and enjoy.

Now That's Cool You can save time and energy by microwaving your corn on the cob instead of shucking and boiling it. Simply slice off the stalk end of the corn and microwave for three to five minutes. Cool for two minutes. Remove from the microwave, grab from the uncut end and shake. No silk, no husk, just corn that's ready to eat. (Note: If you're doing more than one ear of corn at the same time, you'll need to microwave them longer.)