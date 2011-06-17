How to Cook a Bottom Round Roast

Beef bottom round is cut from the rear leg of a cow [source: Bittman]. It's great prepared as a pot roast or in a slow cooker, as both these methods help tenderize this tough, lean meat [source: The Meat Source, USDA].
Here's how to make a pot roast out of a bottom round cut.
Ingredients:
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (177 degrees Celsius).
- Season the roast with salt and pepper.
- Brown the meat in oil in a large pot. Be sure to brown on all the sides. Remove the meat from the pot.
- Sauté the carrots, onions and garlic in the same pot for five minutes.
- Stir in the remaining ingredients, except for the potatoes.
- Return the roast to the pot. Cover the pot and place it in the oven.
- Bake for two hours, turning the meat twice.
- Uncover and bake 30 to 45 minutes or until fork-tender [source: Lieberman].
Here's how to cook bottom round roast in a slow cooker.
Ingredients:
- One 1 ½-pound (680-grams) bottom round roast
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 2 tablespoons oil
- One to two carrots, cut in chunks
- One to two ribs of celery, sliced
- One medium onion, sliced
- Two cloves garlic, minced
- One can beef broth
- Four sprigs thyme
- Two tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- Salt and pepper
- 1 cup water
Directions:
- Season the meat with the salt and pepper, and then coat it with flour.
- Brown the meat on all sides in oil in a heavy pan. Remove the meat from the pan.
- Arrange the vegetables on the bottom of the slow cooker.
- Place the roast on top of the vegetables.
- Pour the beef broth and the water on top of the meat.
- Add the garlic, thyme, and Worcestershire sauce to the slow cooker.
- Set the slow cooker to low, and let everything cook for eight hours [source: Lee].
- Serve the meat and vegetables with the gravy from the slow cooker.
