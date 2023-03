How to Cook Brussels Sprouts

For calorie conscious eaters, Brussels sprouts are the ideal accompaniment to any fish or chicken dish. Add the sprouts to a pot of boiling water and cook for seven to 10 minutes. Boil one cup of water for every cup of sprouts. Make sure not to overcook your Brussels sprouts or they'll produce a pungent odor. These green vegetables will add potassium, vitamin K and fiber to your diet, and provide you with more vitamin C than an orange [source: Beck ].