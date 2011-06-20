Named for their Belgium origins, Brussels sprouts are not the most popular of the green vegetables. Many object to their unique aroma and sometimes bitter flavor. However, if prepared properly, these cancer fighting vegetables can be a delicious and nutritious side dish to fish, stir fries and meat dinners [source: Beck]. Read the tips listed below and learn about how to cook Brussels sprouts.

Boiling For calorie conscious eaters, Brussels sprouts are the ideal accompaniment to any fish or chicken dish. Add the sprouts to a pot of boiling For calorie conscious eaters, Brussels sprouts are the ideal accompaniment to any fish or chicken dish. Add the sprouts to a pot of boiling water and cook for seven to 10 minutes. Boil one cup of water for every cup of sprouts. Make sure not to overcook your Brussels sprouts or they'll produce a pungent odor. These green vegetables will add potassium, vitamin K and fiber to your diet, and provide you with more vitamin C than an orange [source: Beck ].

Stir Fry For a rich and delicious side dish for your holiday dinners, serve stir-fried Brussels sprouts. Boil the sprouts until they're firm to the bite. Then pan fry the sprouts with fried onions, ginger, diced pancetta and chopped garlic. The sprouts will add a nutty flavor to the creamy pancetta and fresh ginger [source: For a rich and delicious side dish for your holiday dinners, serve stir-fried Brussels sprouts. Boil the sprouts until they're firm to the bite. Then pan fry the sprouts with fried onions, ginger, diced pancetta and chopped garlic. The sprouts will add a nutty flavor to the creamy pancetta and fresh ginger [source: BBC ].

Microwaving Just because you've had a long day at work doesn't mean that you have to compromise nutrition for convenience. Microwave a half pound (226.8 grams) of sprouts with a ¼ cup of liquid for five minutes on high. For a flavorful bite, use chicken or vegetable stock as the liquid and serve the Brussels sprouts with broiled chicken or fish [source: Just because you've had a long day at work doesn't mean that you have to compromise nutrition for convenience. Microwave a half pound (226.8 grams) of sprouts with a ¼ cup of liquid for five minutes on high. For a flavorful bite, use chicken or vegetable stock as the liquid and serve the Brussels sprouts with broiled chicken or fish [source: Beck ].

Roasting For crunchier sprouts, try roasting Brussels sprouts. Cut the sprouts in half lengthwise and lay them flat-side down on a baking sheet. Drizzle some extra-virgin olive oil on the Brussels sprouts and then sprinkle them with some salt, pepper and your favorite spices, such as oregano or chili flakes. Roast the sprouts in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) for 25 to 30 minutes [source: For crunchier sprouts, try roasting Brussels sprouts. Cut the sprouts in half lengthwise and lay them flat-side down on a baking sheet. Drizzle some extra-virgin olive oil on the Brussels sprouts and then sprinkle them with some salt, pepper and your favorite spices, such as oregano or chili flakes. Roast the sprouts in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius) for 25 to 30 minutes [source: Beck ].