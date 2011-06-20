How to Cook Chicken Fried Steak

You'll be really shocked to learn that there's no chicken in chicken fried steak. Chicken fried steak is actually tenderized steak made like fried chicken [source: Brown]. Let's not waste any more time and find out how to make this delicious food.

Ingredients for the steak

½ cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

One egg beaten

2 tablespoons low fat milk

¾ cup Bisquick

2 pounds (907 grams) round steak cut into four equal portions

½ cup vegetable oil

Ingredients for the gravy

3 tablespoons flour

2 cups low fat milk

¼ teaspoon sugar

Three dashes hot pepper sauce

Here's what to do:

Preheat the oven to the lowest possible setting. Mix the flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder in a bowl. Combine the egg and the milk in another bowl. Pour the Bisquick into a third bowl. Coat each steak first with the flour mixture, next with the egg mixture and finally with the Bisquick. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry the coated steaks for five minutes until golden brown. Wait for the oil to sizzle before frying the steaks. Transfer the steaks into a pan and put the pain in the oven to keep warm. Drain the oil from the skillet into a measuring cup. Pour ¼ cup of oil back into the skillet. Heat the oil in the skillet over a medium flame. Sprinkle the flour over the oil in the measuring cup and blend until it's smooth. Cook the flour mixture for about eight minutes, until the flour loses its raw look. Add the milk slowly, while constantly stirring until a gravy forms. Season the gravy with the salt, sugar and hot pepper sauce. Pour the gravy over the steak pieces before serving [sources: Washington Post ].