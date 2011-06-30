How to Cook Couscous

Couscous is a versatile and easy to cook staple of the Middle East and North Africa. It's a granular type of pasta made from wheat grains and semolina that you can eat hot or cold, and makes a great accompaniment to other foods [source: BBC Food Glossary]. Here's a simple and delicious recipe for couscous:
Ingredients:
Here's what to do:
- Slice the carrots into pieces ¾ inch (1.9 centimeter) thick on the diagonal.
- Core the cauliflower and cut it into florets.
- Preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (230 degrees Celsius).
- Toss the carrots and cauliflower with the cumin, 2 tablespoons of oil, salt and pepper.
- Spread the vegetables on two rimmed baking sheets.
- Roast the vegetables in the oven for about 25 minutes, until browned and tender, rotating the baking sheets and mixing up the vegetables halfway through cooking.
- Let the vegetables cool to room temperature.
- Bring 1.25 cups of salted water to a boil while the vegetables are roasting.
- Stir the couscous into the boiling water. Remove the pot from the heat and cover.
- Let the couscous stand for about five minutes, or until it's soft and tender.
- Fluff the couscous with a fork and let it cool uncovered.
- Mix the lemon zest, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and some salt and pepper into the lemon juice.
- Chop the scallions into small, thin slices.
- Break up the arugula leaves by hand.
- Toss together all your prepared ingredients and you'll have a delicious Middle-Eastern style salad [source: Martha Stewart].
