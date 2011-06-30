How to Cook Couscous

Couscous is a versatile and easy to cook staple of the Middle East and North Africa. It's a granular type of pasta made from wheat grains and semolina that you can eat hot or cold, and makes a great accompaniment to other foods [source: BBC Food Glossary]. Here's a simple and delicious recipe for couscous:

Ingredients:

Advertisement

1 cup (230 grams) whole-wheat couscous

15 ounces (425 grams) chickpeas

1 pound (450 grams) carrots

One head cauliflower

5 ounces (140 grams) baby arugula

Six scallions

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Juice from three lemons

Coarse salt

Ground black pepper

Here's what to do:

Slice the carrots into pieces ¾ inch (1.9 centimeter) thick on the diagonal. Core the cauliflower and cut it into florets. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (230 degrees Celsius). Toss the carrots and cauliflower with the cumin, 2 tablespoons of oil, salt and pepper. Spread the vegetables on two rimmed baking sheets. Roast the vegetables in the oven for about 25 minutes, until browned and tender, rotating the baking sheets and mixing up the vegetables halfway through cooking. Let the vegetables cool to room temperature. Bring 1.25 cups of salted water to a boil while the vegetables are roasting. Stir the couscous into the boiling water. Remove the pot from the heat and cover. Let the couscous stand for about five minutes, or until it's soft and tender. Fluff the couscous with a fork and let it cool uncovered. Mix the lemon zest, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and some salt and pepper into the lemon juice. Chop the scallions into small, thin slices. Break up the arugula leaves by hand. Toss together all your prepared ingredients and you'll have a delicious Middle-Eastern style salad [source: Martha Stewart ].