Many countries around the world eat deer meat -- also called venison -- on a regular basis because of its delicious flavor and low fat content. Also, deer meat is a good source of protein, niacin and vitamin B12 [source: Self]. With so many dishes to make -- from sausages and steaks to jerky and hamburgers -- it only takes one bite to discover what all the fuss is about. Read the tips listed below and learn about how to cook deer meat.

Basting Because of the low fat content in deer meat, it's best to add rich ingredients, such as butter or cheese, to add flavor and juiciness. When roasting venison, continually baste the meat to prevent it from drying out. Another method of basting the meat is to wrap the roasted venison in slices of bacon while it's cooking [source: Because of the low fat content in deer meat, it's best to add rich ingredients, such as butter or cheese, to add flavor and juiciness. When roasting venison, continually baste the meat to prevent it from drying out. Another method of basting the meat is to wrap the roasted venison in slices of bacon while it's cooking [source: Nummer ].

Wood Chips When grilling deer meat, try adding fruitwood chips to the heat source of the grill for a sweet undertone. Simply soak the chips in water for half an hour before grilling. Then wrap the chips in foil pockets, poke holes in the foil and place them in the heat source. The fruitwood chips will infuse a pleasant taste in the meat and add a charred, succulent coating on top [source: Martha Stewart].

Meat Temperatures Remember that deer meat is served medium rare to optimum flavor and tenderness. To make sure that your meat is cooked to perfection, stick a meat thermometer in the middle. When the temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit (71.1 degrees Celsius), your deer meat is ready to be eaten [source: Remember that deer meat is served medium rare to optimum flavor and tenderness. To make sure that your meat is cooked to perfection, stick a meat thermometer in the middle. When the temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit (71.1 degrees Celsius), your deer meat is ready to be eaten [source: Nummer ].