The Philippines' history and cuisine has long been influenced by its Spanish heritage. Though chicken adobo -- a traditional chicken dish seasoned with various spices -- existed before the Spanish arrived, the name stuck and became a part of the local culture [source: Ocampo]. For a unique and authentic taste of Filipino food, serve this dish at your next dinner party. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to cook Filipino style chicken adobo.

Ingredients:

Advertisement

1 tablespoon lemon pepper

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder or flakes

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

1 tablespoon achiote powder

½ tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon salt

Six chicken breasts

Vegetable oil

Directions:

Mix together all the spices in a jar. Let the spices meld together for a couple of weeks. The longer you let them mix together, the more robust the flavors will be. Achiote powder, a staple in Latin American cuisine, can be found in specialty shops that sell Latin American foods. It can sometimes be found in larger supermarkets, as well. Similar to chili flakes, it will add a rich, Filipino flavor to your dish, without the spicy bite [source: Washington Post ]. Sprinkle the spice mixture on the boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Drizzle vegetable oil into a medium-sized pan. Heat the pan over medium heat. Place the chicken breasts in the pan and allow them to cook until they're done. This will take about three to five minutes, depending on the thickness of the breasts [source: Hoffmann ]. Serve the chicken with steamed rice.