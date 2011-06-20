Though the name sounds English, London broil is a classic American dish. Succulent flank steak is marinated in a savory sauce until it's bursting with flavor. Then the meat is cooked on a grill and cut thinly to extract every morsel of seasoning. Though the traditional cut of meat for London broil is flank steak, you can often substitute other cuts of meat and get the same delicious flavor [source: Kraft Foods]. Tonight instead of the ordinary steaks on the grill, serve your family this mouth-watering dish. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to cook London broil.

Ingredients:

3 ½ pounds (1.6 kilograms) of any steak

Two cans beer

Barbecue sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil cooking spray

Here's what to do:

Mix the beer and barbecue sauce into a marinade the night before you are serving the dish. Add salt and pepper to taste. Coat the steaks with the marinade, ensuring that all the sides are covered. Let the steaks marinade overnight in the refrigerator. If you want easy clean up, add the ingredients to a large, zipper locked bag. There will be no bowls to clean and the smell of the marinade won't seep throughout your refrigerator. Turn on your grill and ensure it's hot before you put the steaks on. Spray the grill lightly with vegetable oil cooking spray. This will ensure that the steaks don't stick to your grill and make a mess. Sear the steaks on the grill for 10 to 15 minutes for medium rare, turning the steaks once. The less you mess with them, the juicier they will turn out [source: Flay ]. Allow the steaks to sit at room temperature for 5 minutes. This will allow the juices to redistribute throughout the steak. Slice the steaks on the diagonal into thin strips for a classic London broil [source: Martha Stewart ].