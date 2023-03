How to Cook Oxtail

Cooking oxtail slowly in red wine will develop a deep and delicious flavor. For braised oxtail, start by frying flour covered oxtails in a hot and oiled casserole dish over medium heat. Remove them from the fire and fry carrots, onions and celery in the same cooking oil. Return the oxtails to the dish and add half a bottle of red wine, 2 tablespoons of tomato puree, some grated nutmeg, and salt and pepper to taste. Bring the pot to a boil and then let it simmer on a low heat for 2 ½ to three hours. For extra richness, take the tails out and stir in a tablespoon each of flour and butter to the sauce reduction. Serve the dish with mashed potatoes and of course, red wine [source: Kamenetzky ].