How to Cook a Pork Roast In a Crock Pot

Crock pots make cooking delicious, hearty meals easy. Put everything in the pot before you leave for work and arrive home to the delicious aroma of a home-cooked dinner ready to be served.

Here's how to make a fruity, "peppery" pork roast.

Here's what you'll need:

4-pound (1.8-kilogram) pork loin roast

Two medium onions, sliced

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons oil

Two cinnamon sticks

Five cloves

One bay leaf

One 12-ounce (355-milileter) can of peppery soda, such as Dr. Pepper

1 ½ cups dried apricots, halved

1 ½ cups dried plums, pitted

Here's what to do:

Place the sliced onions in the crock pot. Season the roast with salt and pepper. Brown the roast in oil on all sides, in a large skillet. Place the roast in the crock pot. Add the cinnamon sticks, cloves and bay leaf. Pour the soda over the roast. Top the roast with dried fruit. Cover the crock pot and set it on high, and cook for three to four hours. Turn the temperature to low and cook for eight to nine hours more. Remove the roast and let it rest for five to ten minutes before carving [source: Lee ].

Here's a recipe for barbeque pulled pork.

Here's what you'll need:

6- to 7-pound (2.7-to 3.2-kilogram) pork roast

3 tablespoons Southwestern seasoning

1 ½ tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon chipotle chili

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Here's what to do:

Combine the seasonings in a small bowl. Place the pork in a baking dish and rub it evenly with the seasoning mixture. Cover the pork loosely and refrigerate for at least four hours. Place the pork in a crock pot. Cover the crock pot and cook the meat on high for about eight hours or until tender and falling apart. Transfer the pork to large bowl. Remove the fat and bones. Shred the meat using two forks. Season the meat with salt and moisten it with cooking juices if desired [source: Lagasse ].