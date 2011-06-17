How to Cook a Pork Roast In a Crock Pot

Crock pots make cooking delicious, hearty meals easy. Put everything in the pot before you leave for work and arrive home to the delicious aroma of a home-cooked dinner ready to be served.
Here's how to make a fruity, "peppery" pork roast.
Here's what you'll need:
- 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) pork loin roast
- Two medium onions, sliced
- Salt and pepper
- 2 tablespoons oil
- Two cinnamon sticks
- Five cloves
- One bay leaf
- One 12-ounce (355-milileter) can of peppery soda, such as Dr. Pepper
- 1 ½ cups dried apricots, halved
- 1 ½ cups dried plums, pitted
Here's what to do:
- Place the sliced onions in the crock pot.
- Season the roast with salt and pepper.
- Brown the roast in oil on all sides, in a large skillet. Place the roast in the crock pot.
- Add the cinnamon sticks, cloves and bay leaf.
- Pour the soda over the roast.
- Top the roast with dried fruit.
- Cover the crock pot and set it on high, and cook for three to four hours.
- Turn the temperature to low and cook for eight to nine hours more.
- Remove the roast and let it rest for five to ten minutes before carving [source: Lee].
Here's a recipe for barbeque pulled pork.
Here's what you'll need:
- 6- to 7-pound (2.7-to 3.2-kilogram) pork roast
- 3 tablespoons Southwestern seasoning
- 1 ½ tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon chipotle chili
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Here's what to do:
- Combine the seasonings in a small bowl.
- Place the pork in a baking dish and rub it evenly with the seasoning mixture.
- Cover the pork loosely and refrigerate for at least four hours.
- Place the pork in a crock pot.
- Cover the crock pot and cook the meat on high for about eight hours or until tender and falling apart.
- Transfer the pork to large bowl. Remove the fat and bones.
- Shred the meat using two forks.
- Season the meat with salt and moisten it with cooking juices if desired [source: Lagasse].
