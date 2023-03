How to Cook Shrimp

Simply boil up water seasoned with salt, pepper, bay leaves and a squirt of lemon juice. Add your shrimp to the boiling water, and let them cook for about 3 minutes, until they turn opaque. Remove them from the pot and allow them to cool off. When they're cool enough to handle, de-vein your shrimp [source: Ventura ]. For a fresh and delicious dish, boil the shrimp in fish stock with a few wedges of lemon thrown in. Peel the shrimp and serve them with steamed rice or on top of a Mediterranean style salad. If you're throwing a party, consider serving shrimp cocktail. Peel your boiled shrimp and allow them to cool completely. Serve them on top of ice with lemon wedges and tartar or seafood cocktail sauce [source: Beck ].