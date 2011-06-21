How to Cook Shrimp

In the past, many people stayed away from shrimp out of fear of high cholesterol. New medical research shows that, in fact, shrimp don't affect blood cholesterol levels. When eaten in moderation, shrimp can be an excellent source of protein, iron and selenium [source: Beck]. For an exciting variation on fish night, try serving your family shrimp. Read the tips listed below and find new and delicious ways to cook shrimp.

Grilled A favorite summer meal, grilled shrimp will have all your guests asking for more. Before setting the shrimp on the grill, quickly toss them in fresh lime juice, cilantro and garlic, or in lemon juice and dill. Then place them straight on the grill. Unlike meat or chicken, shrimp don't benefit from long marinating times. Letting them sit for a couple of minutes in the marinade will be enough. The key to cooking your shrimp to perfection is to never take your eyes off of them. Four minutes is all you need to have succulent and delicious grilled shrimp [source: A favorite summer meal, grilled shrimp will have all your guests asking for more. Before setting the shrimp on the grill, quickly toss them in fresh lime juice, cilantro and garlic, or in lemon juice and dill. Then place them straight on the grill. Unlike meat or chicken, shrimp don't benefit from long marinating times. Letting them sit for a couple of minutes in the marinade will be enough. The key to cooking your shrimp to perfection is to never take your eyes off of them. Four minutes is all you need to have succulent and delicious grilled shrimp [source: Ray ].

Boiled Simply boil up water seasoned with salt, pepper, bay leaves and a squirt of lemon juice. Add your shrimp to the boiling water, and let them cook for about 3 minutes, until they turn opaque. Remove them from the pot and allow them to cool off. When they're cool enough to handle, de-vein your shrimp [source: Simply boil up water seasoned with salt, pepper, bay leaves and a squirt of lemon juice. Add your shrimp to the boiling water, and let them cook for about 3 minutes, until they turn opaque. Remove them from the pot and allow them to cool off. When they're cool enough to handle, de-vein your shrimp [source: Ventura ]. For a fresh and delicious dish, boil the shrimp in fish stock with a few wedges of lemon thrown in. Peel the shrimp and serve them with steamed rice or on top of a Mediterranean style salad. If you're throwing a party, consider serving shrimp cocktail. Peel your boiled shrimp and allow them to cool completely. Serve them on top of ice with lemon wedges and tartar or seafood cocktail sauce [source: Beck ].

Stir Fried For an Asian inspired dish, serve your family shrimp stir fry. Fry onions, garlic, snow peas, broccoli, peppers and carrots in oyster or soy sauce. Last, add the shrimp and stir fry them until they're pink [source: For an Asian inspired dish, serve your family shrimp stir fry. Fry onions, garlic, snow peas, broccoli, peppers and carrots in oyster or soy sauce. Last, add the shrimp and stir fry them until they're pink [source: Beck ]. Serve the dish on top of a bed of rice or noodles.