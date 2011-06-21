How to Cook Smoked Sausage

Smoked sausage is a favorite for many people around the world. It's time consuming to smoke the sausage, but the reward for your efforts is a great delectable flavor. Here's a simple and delicious recipe for how to smoke and cook polish sausages:
Here's what you'll need:
- Eight polish sausages
- Eight poppy-seed hot dog buns or French rolls
- Spicy brown Dijon mustard
- Sauerkraut
Here's what you do:
- Smoke the polish sausages in a smoker at 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) for one hour [source: Marchello, Garden-Robinson].
- Increase the temperature in the smoker to 150 degrees Fahrenheit (65 degrees Celsius) for one hour.
- Increase the temperature to 170 degrees Fahrenheit (77 degrees Celsius) for two hours or until the internal temperature reaches 141 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius).
- Remove the sausages from the smoker and spray them with hot water for 15 to 30 seconds.
- Douse the sausages in cold water until the internal temperature drops to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).
- Let the sausages dry for an hour or two.
- Preheat a grill and place the sausages over medium heat for eight minutes, turning them to brown all sides [source: Karmel].
- Lightly butter the buns and toast them until lightly browned.
- Serve the sausages in buns with a healthy portion of sauerkraut and Dijon mustard on the side.
