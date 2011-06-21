How to Cook Smoked Sausage

Smoked sausage is a favorite for many people around the world. It's time consuming to smoke the sausage, but the reward for your efforts is a great delectable flavor. Here's a simple and delicious recipe for how to smoke and cook polish sausages:

Here's what you'll need:

Eight polish sausages

Eight poppy-seed hot dog buns or French rolls

Spicy brown Dijon mustard

Sauerkraut

Here's what you do:

Smoke the polish sausages in a smoker at 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) for one hour [source: Marchello, Garden-Robinson ]. Increase the temperature in the smoker to 150 degrees Fahrenheit (65 degrees Celsius) for one hour. Increase the temperature to 170 degrees Fahrenheit (77 degrees Celsius) for two hours or until the internal temperature reaches 141 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius). Remove the sausages from the smoker and spray them with hot water for 15 to 30 seconds. Douse the sausages in cold water until the internal temperature drops to 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). Let the sausages dry for an hour or two. Preheat a grill and place the sausages over medium heat for eight minutes, turning them to brown all sides [source: Karmel ]. Lightly butter the buns and toast them until lightly browned. Serve the sausages in buns with a healthy portion of sauerkraut and Dijon mustard on the side.