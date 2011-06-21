How to Cook Squirrel

Though not especially popular in North America, squirrel is an accepted and delicious game dish in parts of Europe. If you're adventurous in the kitchen and have a hankering for game that tastes like duck, try cooking squirrel [source: Spieler]. It will amaze your guests and have them asking for seconds. Read the tips listed below and learn two ways to cook squirrel.

Fried squirrel If you are camping out in the wilderness and you need a fast, easy and satisfying meal, try cooking fried squirrel. You just need a frying pan, some spices and ingredients and a squirrel. Skin and cut the squirrel until it's in bite size pieces. Roll the meat in a mixture of flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Then place the meat in a hot frying pan with vegetable oil. Fry the squirrel until it's crispy and golden brown [source: If you are camping out in the wilderness and you need a fast, easy and satisfying meal, try cooking fried squirrel. You just need a frying pan, some spices and ingredients and a squirrel. Skin and cut the squirrel until it's in bite size pieces. Roll the meat in a mixture of flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Then place the meat in a hot frying pan with vegetable oil. Fry the squirrel until it's crispy and golden brown [source: Missouri ]. It will give you the energy and protein you need to trek through the woods.

Squirrel pot pie For an exciting variation on a traditional home cooked dish, try serving squirrel pot pie. Line a pie dish with your favorite savory pie crust. Place pieces of boiling squirrel meat around the bottom of the dish. Then add corn, peas, onions, boiled potatoes and beans around the piece of meat [source: For an exciting variation on a traditional home cooked dish, try serving squirrel pot pie. Line a pie dish with your favorite savory pie crust. Place pieces of boiling squirrel meat around the bottom of the dish. Then add corn, peas, onions, boiled potatoes and beans around the piece of meat [source: Missouri ]. Cover the dish with a top layer of dough. Remember to punch holes in the top of the crust to allow the heat to escape. Cook the pie in an oven preheated to 425 degrees Fahrenheit (220 degrees Celsius) for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown.