How to Cook Squirrel

If you are camping out in the wilderness and you need a fast, easy and satisfying meal, try cooking fried squirrel. You just need a frying pan, some spices and ingredients and a squirrel. Skin and cut the squirrel until it's in bite size pieces. Roll the meat in a mixture of flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Then place the meat in a hot frying pan with vegetable oil. Fry the squirrel until it's crispy and golden brown [source: Missouri ]. It will give you the energy and protein you need to trek through the woods.