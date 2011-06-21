How to Cook Steel Cut Oats

Steel cut oats are whole-grain groats which have been cut into various gradations, from fine to coarse [source: Grain Millers]. Steel cut oats are different than rolled oats. Rolled oats are flake oats that have been steamed, rolled, re-steamed and toasted. Due all this processing, the oats have lost much of their natural taste and texture. In contrast to this, steel cut oats are healthier because they maintain all their natural protein, calcium, fibers, vitamins and minerals [source: Netrition]. Here are a few different ways to cook steel cut oats.

Stove top cooking Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in a pot. Turn off the heat and add 1 cup of oatmeal. Leave the oatmeal overnight in the covered pot. In the morning, cook the oatmeal over a low flame for nine to 12 minutes.

Microwave Mix 2 cups of Mix 2 cups of water with a ½ cup of steel cuts oats in an 8-cup bowl. Seal the bowl with plastic wrap and place it in the microwave. Turn the microwave on high for five minutes. After five minutes, remove the bowl from the microwave and stir. Put it back in the microwave for an additional five minutes [source: Netrition ].

If you prefer your oatmeal sweet and creamy, you may like this recipe:

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup steel cut oats

3 cups boiling water

½ cup milk

1 tablespoon brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Here's what you do:

Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the oats. Stir the oats for two minutes, to toast them. Add the boiling water and allow the oatmeal to simmer for 25 minutes without stirring. Add the milk to the oatmeal and stir. Cook the oatmeal for an additional 10 minutes. Add the brown sugar and cinnamon [source: Brown ].