How to Cook Tilapia

Tilapia is a white, farm-raised freshwater fish with a sweet, delicate flavor. The meat of the tilapia is white in color and is fatty with a firm flaky texture [source: Northern Aqua Farms]. It's a great substitute for any white fish you want to prepare, whether cooking, baking or grilling. Here are a few great ways to cook tilapia.

Pan fried tilapia

Ingredients:

2 pounds (907 grams) tilapia fillets

2/3 cups cornmeal

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon paprika

Vegetable oil

Directions:

Mix together the cornmeal, salt and paprika. Season the tilapia fillets with the cornmeal mixture. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Sauté the fish in the oil until it's brown, about two to three minutes on each side. Remove the fish from the pan and drain.

Grilled tilapia

Ingredients:

4 large tilapia fillets

¾ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon steak sauce

1 teaspoon lime juice

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

⅛ teaspoon minced fresh dill

Directions:

Combine the mayonnaise with the steak sauce, cheese, dill and lime juice. Spread the mixture onto both sides of the fish fillets. Grill the filets for two to three minutes on each side [source: Fresh Florida ].

Tilapia in garlic butter

Ingredients:

Four Tilapia fillets

2 tablespoons butter

Two minced garlic cloves

Dash of pepper, paprika and salt

Pinch of dill weed

Directions:

Combine the butter with all the dry in gradients in a saucepan. Melt the butter. Brush both sides of the fillets with the seasoned butter mixture. Place the fillets in a baking pan and bake for about 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176.6 degrees Celsius) [source: Northern Aqua Farms].