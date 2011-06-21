How to Cook Tilapia

Tilapia is a white, farm-raised freshwater fish with a sweet, delicate flavor. The meat of the tilapia is white in color and is fatty with a firm flaky texture [source: Northern Aqua Farms]. It's a great substitute for any white fish you want to prepare, whether cooking, baking or grilling. Here are a few great ways to cook tilapia.
Pan fried tilapia
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds (907 grams) tilapia fillets
- 2/3 cups cornmeal
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- Vegetable oil
Directions:
- Mix together the cornmeal, salt and paprika.
- Season the tilapia fillets with the cornmeal mixture.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan. Sauté the fish in the oil until it's brown, about two to three minutes on each side.
- Remove the fish from the pan and drain.
Grilled tilapia
Ingredients:
- 4 large tilapia fillets
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon steak sauce
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
- ⅛ teaspoon minced fresh dill
Directions:
- Combine the mayonnaise with the steak sauce, cheese, dill and lime juice.
- Spread the mixture onto both sides of the fish fillets.
- Grill the filets for two to three minutes on each side [source: Fresh Florida].
Tilapia in garlic butter
Ingredients:
- Four Tilapia fillets
- 2 tablespoons butter
- Two minced garlic cloves
- Dash of pepper, paprika and salt
- Pinch of dill weed
Directions:
- Combine the butter with all the dry in gradients in a saucepan.
- Melt the butter.
- Brush both sides of the fillets with the seasoned butter mixture.
- Place the fillets in a baking pan and bake for about 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176.6 degrees Celsius) [source: Northern Aqua Farms].
