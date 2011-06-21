How to Cook Tuna Steak

If you're a health conscious person, then tuna steak is perfect for you. Tuna steaks are becoming very popular today as an alternative to beef steaks. Tuna comes in many varieties, such as yellowfin, bluefin and albacore. Each variety has its own distinct flavor and is low in fat and high in Omega-3. Tuna steaks are cut from the loins of the tuna fish. [source: Beer Masters].Their firm flesh lets them withstand any type of cooking method, whether grilling, frying, broiling or sautéing. They can be cooked in a variety of styles and tastes. Depending on your preference, tuna can be grilled or pan-fried, both with fantastic results.

Here's how to grill your tuna steak:

Decide on your flavor. Tuna steaks go very nicely with Asian flavors, such as soy, teriyaki or sesame. You can make a simple marinade by mixing soy and teriyaki sauces, sesame oil and some garlic powder and ginger. Let the tuna steak marinade for one hour. Oil the grill racks and pre-heat them to avoid sticking. Don't place the steaks on the grill until the charcoals are red hot. Place the tuna steak on the rack directly over the hot charcoals. Leave the tuna steak on the grill for a total of four minutes (two minutes on each side) for a rare steak. Leave it on a bit longer if you prefer it well done [source: Beer Masters ].

Here's how to pan fry your tuna steak:

Follow steps 1 and 2, above Preheat your pan, adding oil when it's hot Follow step 6, above. Remove the pan from the heat and serve this delicious tuna steak [source: Tipdeck ].