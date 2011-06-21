The advancements of science have made their way to your kitchen table. With new tempered-plastic cooking bags, you will have juicy and tender turkey every single time you unseal the bag. You can find cooking bags in the paper goods section of your grocery store. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to cook turkey in a bag.

Ingredients:

One 5 to 7 pound (2.27 to 3.18 kilogram) turkey

One stick soft butter

¼ cup fresh basil

1/3 cup fresh parsley

2 tablespoons fresh tarragon

½ teaspoon seasoned salt

1 tablespoon dry thyme

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 tablespoons country style Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon dry rosemary

Here's what to do:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190.5 degrees Celsius). Create a dry turkey rub with the ingredients listed above. Ensure that the spices are evenly distributed throughout the mixture. Pat your turkey dry with a paper towel. Rub the mixture over the entire turkey. Remember to turn the turkey over and coat the underside as well [source: Reynolds ]. Make pockets in between the skin and the flesh. Rub the mixture in these pockets to ensure that your turkey is flavored all the way through. Sprinkle a tablespoon of flour inside the bag. Shake the bag so that the entire inner layer of the bag is coated with flour. This will ensure that the bag doesn't burst during the cooking process. Place the turkey in the bag and seal as instructed on the bag's box. Most bags require that you make slits in the plastic to allow steam to escape during the cooking process. Place the bag in a pan large enough to hold the entire bag with the turkey inside. The bag will expand while in the oven and it needs ample space to allow the turkey to cook properly. Cook the turkey in the oven. Allow it to cook 15 to 20 minutes per pound (453 grams) of turkey. You can check if your turkey's done with a meat thermometer. Stick the needle into the innermost part of the turkey thigh. When the temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74 degrees Celsius), your turkey is ready [source: UOI ].