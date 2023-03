How to Cook a Turkey In a Roaster

The time that the turkey stays in the oven depends on the weight of the bird, whether you bought it fresh or frozen, and whether you're roasting it with stuffing. You can find charts with the approximate cooking times online [source: Butterball ]. You can check if your turkey's done by checking its temperature with a meat thermometer. Stick the needle in the deepest part of the bird. When the temperature is at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74 degrees Celsius) the turkey is safe to eat [source: USDA ]. Many people prefer letting the bird cook until the temperature reaches 180 degrees Fahrenheit (82 degrees Celsius).