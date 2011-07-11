How to Make Animal Cupcakes

Are you looking for a fun idea to brighten up your child's next birthday? Why not surprise everyone with cute animals for dessert! Just follow the directions below and make all the kids happy with animal cupcakes.

Here's what you'll need:

Advertisement

Cupcakes

Caramel popcorn

Miniature candy-coated chocolate baking bits

Light cocoa candy melts

Orange chewy fruit-flavored gumdrops

Pretzel sticks

Cheerios

Chocolate buttercream frosting

Orange-colored vanilla frosting

Black icing

Here's how to make bear cupcakes:

Cover the cupcakes with a smooth layer of chocolate buttercream frosting. Pipe a mound of chocolate buttercream frosting in the center of each cupcake for the muzzle. Dot on eyes and a nose and draw a mouth on each cupcake, using black icing. Stick two candy melts at the top of each bear face for ears [source: Wilton ].

Here's how to make lion cupcakes:

Coat the cupcakes with a smooth layer of orange frosting. Pipe a mound of orange frosting in the center of each cupcake for the muzzle. Place caramel popcorn around the edge of each cupcake for the mane. Break off ½ inch (1.25 centimeter) pieces of pretzel sticks and insert a few for whiskers. Make eyes out of brown baking bits. Dot a nose and draw a mouth on each cupcake, using black icing. Stick a pair of cheerios in each cupcake for ears [source: Betty Crocker ].

Here's how to make tiger cupcakes:

Coat the cupcakes with a smooth layer of orange frosting. Pipe a mound of the orange frosting in the center of each cupcake for the muzzle. Dot a nose and draw a mouth on each cupcake, using black icing. Add brown baking bits to each cupcake for eyes. Draw three stripes on the side of each tiger face with black icing. Cut gumdrops in half crosswise and stick them on the tigers for ears [source: Betty Crocker ].