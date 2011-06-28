How to Make Barbeque Sauce

A summer favorite, barbequed meats are delicious hot off the grill and dripping with sauce. Instead of serving your family and guests the preserved, ready-made variety, you can make your own barbeque sauce. Making your own sauce will allow you to control the flavor and the spiciness of your food. While the guests are still licking their fingers, they'll be asking for the recipe. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to make your own barbeque sauce.

Here's what you'll need:

Advertisement

7 ounces (198 grams) tomato paste

¾ cup dark brown sugar

3 tablespoons spicy Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons barbeque seasoning mix

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

4 cups water

Here's what to do:

Combine all the ingredients in a saucepan. Whisk the ingredients together until the mixture is smooth. Bring the mixture to a boil over a medium heat. Reduce the heat and allow the mixture to simmer for one hour, stirring occasionally. The sauce should reduce by a half. Take the sauce off the heat when it has reached your desired thickness [source: Robinson ].

You can slather your homemade barbeque sauce on ribs or steaks. It will also taste great as a dip for chicken wings and chicken fingers.

Remember, you can make this sauce your own by adjusting the ingredients to suit your taste. For example, you can make a milder sauce by replacing Dijon mustard with regular yellow mustard. You can store any leftover sauce in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks [source: Martha Stewart].