How to Make Hash Browns

An all-time favorite for generations, hash browns are just the thing to turn an everyday meal into something special. We'll show you two ways to make hash browns.

For the first method, gather the following ingredients:

8 large russet potatoes, peeled

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Now to make the hash browns:

Place the potatoes in a large saucepan. Cover them with water. Boil the potatoes until tender. Allow the potatoes to cool and refrigerate them overnight. Shred the potatoes. Add salt and pepper. Melt butter in a large skillet or frying pan (cast iron is best). Spoon the potatoes into the pan. Fry the potatoes until the bottoms are golden brown. Flip the hash browns over and brown the other side [source: Make Hash Browns, Method 1 ].

For the second method, gather the following ingredients:

6 medium Desiree potatoes, peeled

2 tablespoons white flour

1 egg, lightly beaten

A pinch of salt

Vegetable oil, to shallow-fry

Now to make the hash browns:

Preheat the oven to 248 degrees Fahrenheit (120 degrees Celsius). Line a baking tray with a paper towel. Coarsely grate the potatoes into a colander. Squeeze out the excess liquid. Transfer the potatoes to a bowl. Add the flour, egg and salt. Stir well. Spoon the mixture onto a large platter in 12 equal portions. Add enough oil to a large, deep frying pan to reach a depth of 0.8 inch (2 centimeters). Heat the oil to 374 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius) over medium-high heat. Spoon four portions of the potato mixture into the pan Flatten each hash brown so it has a diameter of 3.15 inches (8 centimeters). Fry the hash browns until they're golden brown underneath. Flip them over and fry until they're crisp. Transfer the hash browns to the baking tray. Place the tray in the oven to keep warm. Repeat Steps 8 to 14 until all the portions are fried [source: Make Hash Browns, Method 2 ].