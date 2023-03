" " See more pictures of international tomato dishes. Publications International, Ltd.

Meatballs are a classic meat dish for pairing with pasta. By following the tips here, you can make delicious Italian meatballs quickly and easily.

Combine ground meat with seasonings in large bowl; mix well. Place meat mixture on cutting board; pat evenly into 1-inch-thick square. Cut meat into squares with sharp knife; shape each square into a ball. Cook as directed.