How to Make Oreo Balls

Oreo balls are easy to make and will leave guests licking their lips (and asking for the recipe). Here are two recipes for Oreo balls.

To make traditional Oreo balls, you'll need the following ingredients:

Advertisement

One package of regular size Oreo cookies, crushed

One 8-ounce (226 gram) package of cream cheese, softened

One package of white almond bark

One package of chocolate almond bark

Here's what to do:

Mix the cookies and cream cheese in a blender. Roll the mixture into walnut-sized balls. Chill for an hour. Melt three quarters of the white almond bark and dip each ball into it. Place the balls on wax paper and let them harden for 15 minutes. Chop up the leftover white almond bark. Melt one quarter of the chocolate almond bark. Sprinkle the balls with melted chocolate and white almond bark [source: Make Traditional Oreo Balls ].

To make Oreo truffle balls, you'll need the following ingredients:

One 18 ounce (510.6 gram) package of Oreo cookies

One 8-ounce (226-gram) package of cream cheese

Two 8-ounce (226-gram) packages of semisweet chocolate chips

Here's what to do:

Line two large baking trays or cookie sheets with wax paper. Crush the cookies into fine crumbs in a food processor or blender. Add the cream cheese and blend until the mixture forms a creamy dough. Roll the dough into balls approximately ¾ inch (2 centimeters) in diameter. If the mixture becomes too soft to work with, let it harden slightly in the refrigerator. Place the balls on the baking trays or cookie sheets and refrigerate for 45 to 60 minutes. Melt the chocolate chips in a double boiler or in a microwave oven. Dip each ball into the melted chocolate, allowing any excess chocolate to drip into the pot. If the chocolate begins to harden, reheat it. Place the balls on the wax paper. Let the balls harden. Store the balls in an airtight container and refrigerate of freeze [source: Make Oreo Truffle Balls ].