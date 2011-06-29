How to Make Peanut Butter Cookies

Milk and cookies are the all-time homemade treat. Sharing a batch of fresh baked cookies is one of the most joyous moments between mother and children. Why not mix up a batch of peanut butter cookies? Just follow these instructions and you'll have fresh-baked cookies in no time.
Ingredients:
Advertisement
- ¾ cup (185 grams) peanut butter
- 1 large egg
- 1 ¼ cups (160 grams) all-purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup (100 grams) brown sugar
- ½ cup (125 grams) granulated sugar
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick or 115 grams) melted, unsalted butter
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
Here's what to do:
- Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius).
- Mix the sugars and melted butter into the peanut butter in a large bowl. It should be light and fluffy.
- Combine the baking soda, flour and salt in a separate bowl.
- Combine the powder mixture and the peanut butter mixture.
- Beat in the egg. If you want to add vanilla flavoring, stir in the extract as well.
- Place balls of cookie dough on an un-greased baking sheet. Flatten them slightly with a fork dipped in warm water.
- Bake for about 10 minutes or until golden brown.
- Let cool for 5 minutes and then serve with milk [Source: Martha Stewart, Betty Crocker]!
Advertisement