How to Make Peanut Butter Cookies

Milk and cookies are the all-time homemade treat. Sharing a batch of fresh baked cookies is one of the most joyous moments between mother and children. Why not mix up a batch of peanut butter cookies? Just follow these instructions and you'll have fresh-baked cookies in no time.

Ingredients:

Advertisement

¾ cup (185 grams) peanut butter

1 large egg

1 ¼ cups (160 grams) all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup (100 grams) brown sugar

½ cup (125 grams) granulated sugar

8 tablespoons (1 stick or 115 grams) melted, unsalted butter

½ teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

Here's what to do:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Mix the sugars and melted butter into the peanut butter in a large bowl. It should be light and fluffy. Combine the baking soda, flour and salt in a separate bowl. Combine the powder mixture and the peanut butter mixture. Beat in the egg. If you want to add vanilla flavoring, stir in the extract as well. Place balls of cookie dough on an un-greased baking sheet. Flatten them slightly with a fork dipped in warm water. Bake for about 10 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool for 5 minutes and then serve with milk [Source: Martha Stewart Betty Crocker ]!