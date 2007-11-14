Kabob Questions

Q. I like to make kabobs, but when I try to turn over the kabob so it cooks evenly, the meat and vegetables sometimes spin around on the skewers. Is there a trick to grilling kabobs so I don't have to turn each piece of meat with tongs?

Q. I like to make kabobs, but when I try to turn over the kabob so it cooks evenly, the meat and vegetables sometimes spin around on the skewers. Is there a trick to grilling kabobs so I don't have to turn each piece of meat with tongs?

A. There's a simple trick to keep your meat from spinning around the skewer: Instead of using just one skewer, use two skewers when you grill or broil meat, shrimp, or vegetables. It will be much easier to turn over the kabob for even cooking.

To do this, thread one skewer as you normally would, then put the kabob on a flat surface, and run the second skewer about 1/2 inch away from the first one. The second skewer helps the meat and vegetables stay in position, so they won't spin when you lift the kabob.

Advertisement

If you use bamboo skewers, don't forget to let them soak in water for about 15 minutes before using them. This moistens the bamboo so the skewers won't burn on the grill or under the broiler.