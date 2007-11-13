Leftover Questions

Q. Some of the recipes I've made lately call for canned fruit packed in its own juice. It seems a shame to use just the fruit and discard the juice. Can I save this juice and use it later? Can you recommend the best way to preserve it until I decide how to use it?

A. Canned fruits are usually packed either in syrup (a sugary liquid added to help keep the fruit fresh and sweet) or in natural fruit juices (either from the canned fruit itself or from other fruits).

The natural juices in which some fruit is packed has the added benefit of offering some nutritional benefits, so it doesn't make any sense to dump it down the drain.

Whether you purchase cans packed with syrup or natural juices, there are a number of ways to make use of the liquid left over. Try mixing a couple tablespoons into your favorite frostings or icings to add a little zing. Or substitute it for an equal amount of water in cake, pancake, or cookie recipes.

Or whip it up in a smoothie: Whiz a half cup of low-fat plain yogurt, a handful of strawberries or a half a banana, some milk, a couple of ice cubes, and a splash of the syrup or fruit juice in a blender.

Measure any leftover juice into a freezer ice tray. Pour a tablespoon of juice in each of the compartments in an ice cube tray and freeze; when solid, remove the juice cubes and store them in a sealed freezer bag indefinitely. Begin thawing what you need for your recipe 20 to 30 minutes beforehand.