Marinating Tips

Q. I love the flavor of marinated foods and would like to try to marinate some vegetables for a dinner party. What type of marinade is best for vegetables, and how long do you marinate them?

A. A marinade can be a cook's best friend! Besides tenderizing less tender cuts of meat, they are also a great way to add flavor to meat, poultry, fish, and even vegetables.

Marinades are a mixture of an acidic ingredient (the tenderizer), such as wine, vinegar, or lemon juice; oil; herbs and seasonings.

Beef, pork, lamb, and chicken can marinate for a few hours to overnight. Fish and vegetables should only be marinated for short periods of time, since they do not need tenderizing.