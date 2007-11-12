Marinating Tips

Advertisement
Q. I love the flavor of marinated foods and would like to try to marinate some vegetables for a dinner party. What type of marinade is best for vegetables, and how long do you marinate them?
A. A marinade can be a cook's best friend! Besides tenderizing less tender cuts of meat, they are also a great way to add flavor to meat, poultry, fish, and even vegetables.
Marinades are a mixture of an acidic ingredient (the tenderizer), such as wine, vinegar, or lemon juice; oil; herbs and seasonings.
Beef, pork, lamb, and chicken can marinate for a few hours to overnight. Fish and vegetables should only be marinated for short periods of time, since they do not need tenderizing.
Now that you know the basics of marinades, it's time to try some recipes.
