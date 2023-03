" " Myron Mixon of Jack's Old South TLC

1. Start your BBQ with quality meats.

2. Use sauces, rubs, etc. that enhance and not cover up the natural flavor of the meat.

3. Learn your smoker. Know how it cooks, such as hot and cold spots on the grill, how well it cooks in bad weather, what is the temp the pit likes to cruise at.

4. Research the characteristics of BBQ woods before selecting one.

5. Always cook by doneness of the meat and not length of time on the grill.