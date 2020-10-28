How to Poach an Egg

" " Poached eggs are the key ingredient in delicious dishes like eggs Benedict. Burcu Atalay Tankut/Getty Images

There are so many ways to cook and use eggs. Some are simple. Some are more difficult. Poaching is considered one of those more difficult ways to prepare an egg. But it doesn't have to be.

Poaching is a method of cooking eggs in simmering water. The result is a light and delicate flavor without any of the excess fat you can get from frying in butter. When poaching, the key is to be vigilant of the water temperature, cook time and the egg quality. If you do that, you'll end up with soft and evenly cooked eggs.

But you also need to start with fresh eggs. They make a world of a difference no matter how you cook them. While checking for freshness isn't as easy as, say, squeezing an avocado, there are a couple of easy ways to tell if your eggs are perfect for cooking or better for pitching the shells in the compost. Along with a better taste, fresh eggs won't produce any of those icky white wisps that can show up while poaching.