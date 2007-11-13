Tips for Baking Pies

Q. How can I make decorative pie crusts like the ones I see in bakeries?

A. To create decorative pie crusts like a pro, simply choose one of the techniques below.

The first step in making a decorative pie crust is to trim the edge of the bottom crust even with the pie plate. Cut desired shapes from the remaining pastry using a tiny cookie cutter, thimble, or bottlecap. Moisten the pastry edge. Place cutouts on the pastry edge, slightly overlapping. Press them into place.

Woven Lattice Top pie crust: Leave the overhang on the bottom crust. Cut the top crust into ten 1/2-inch strips. Place 5 strips evenly across the filling. Fold every other strip back. Lay the first strip across in the opposite direction. Continue in this pattern, folding back every other strip each time you add a cross strip. Trim the ends of the lattice strips even with the crust overhang; press together. Fold edge under; flute.

Pinwheel pie crust: Fold the overhang of bottom crust under; press flat. Cut slits around the edge of the pastry the width of the pie plate rim, leaving about 1 inch between slits. Fold under on a diagonal to form pinwheel points.

Rope Edge pie crust: Fold the overhang of the bottom crust under and make a stand-up edge. Press your thumb into the pastry at an angle. Pinch the pastry between your thumb and the knuckle of your index finger, rolling your knuckle towards your thumb. Place your thumb in the groove left by your finger and continue around edge.

Fork Edge pie crust: Trim the edge of the bottom crust even with the pie plate. Press to the rim of the pie plate using a 4-tined fork. Leave about 11/4 inches between marks. Go around the crust edge again, filling in spaces with the fork held at an angle.