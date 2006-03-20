Uses for Salt: Cooking Tips

When it comes to cooking, salt has more jobs to do than just appearing as an ingredient in recipes. It can perform miraculous tricks for improving flavor, preserving food, filling in for missing ingredients, and even making food look better. Salt also can prevent food from spoiling and salvage the occasional cooking disaster. In this article, you will see how adding a pinch of salt here and there during the preparation process may change the whole personality of certain foods. Let's start with fish and seafood.

Fish and seafood: Freshen up the fish just brought home from the market by returning it to its natural environment for a short time. Add 1 tablespoon of sea salt to 2 quarts of cold water, then add a lot of ice cubes. Soak the fish in this saltwater for about 15 minutes, then remove it and dry it off before preparing as desired.

To get a good grip on a fish while trying to skin it for cooking, sprinkle your hands with a little salt.

Dairy products: Add a pinch of salt to any plain or mild-flavored yogurt to give it some extra zing.

Fruits and vegetables: To poach asparagus, add salt to the water and simmer exactly 5 minutes. The stalks should all be pointing in the same direction. (Some culinary experts insist the asparagus should sit upright in the boiling pot.)

The unusable portions of broccoli stalks can be served as a snack. Cut the stalks into 1-inch-thick slices, then stir-fry them with salt. They will be ready to serve.

After cutting hot chili peppers, be sure to scrub your hands and nails with soapy water, then soak them in saltwater and rinse. This will prevent the stinging chili oil from getting in your eyes.

Herbal Salts Create herbal salts and store them with your spices to use in soups and stews or vegetable, chicken, and fish dishes. Chop a handful of fresh herb leaves, then add 1 cup of salt. Crush the salt and herb mixture with a mortar and pestle, or put it in a blender and chop for 5 to 10 minutes. Spread the mixture onto a cookie sheet in a shallow layer. Heat the oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake 40 to 60 minutes, stirring the mixture frequently to break up any lumps. Remove the mixture from the oven and allow it to cool. Store the herbal salts in a sealed jar away from the heat and direct sunlight. Read More