Ube Is the Totally Instagrammable Tuber That's Also Good For You

When it comes to nutrition, this starchy root vegetable is actually loaded with vitamin C, potassium and antioxidants. One cup of ube contains around 140 calories and 40 percent of your daily requirement of vitamin C while the anthocyanin (antioxidant) content may help reduce blood pressure and inflammation and protect against cancer and type 2 diabetes.

Of course, it's only when it's boiled, mashed and cut with sweetened condensed milk that ube gets a bit more caloric, but that's also when the flavor really comes out. Pro-tip: If you've never seen ube being prepared, check out this oddly satisfying video:

So, what about the color?! Believe it or not, that vivid, radiant purple is 100 percent natural.

"One of the main differences between sweet potatoes and ube are the type of antioxidants associated with their color," said dietitian Alanna Cabrero, RDN, in an interview with Women's Health. "While the orange hue of sweet potatoes signals a rich carotenoid content, the purple hue of ube indicates lots of anthocyanins."

No matter how you use it, ube has carved a niche out for itself in both the Philippines and in America as the delicious dessert yam. With such a widespread appreciation for this root, why isn't it more popular in the West? Well, for one thing, it is extremely difficult to find fresh ube in America.

"I've only found it once in the U.S.," said restauranteur Nicole Ponseca, in an interview with Mic. Ponseca adds that most of the ube you find in America is either dehydrated powder, paste or jam. Regardless, people are starting to see ube catch on in America thanks to stores like Trader Joe's, which sells a popular ube ice cream, and purveyors of the gold-covered doughnuts, Miami's Manila Social Club.

Ready to try the Instagrammable purple yam? We recommend you start with ice cream and work your way up to ube Halaya with cheese.

Now That's Interesting Despite the fact it can turn purple during the cooking process, taro is actually not the same as ube. Taro is a root vegetable, whereas ube is a tuber.