Where's the Beef? Off the Menu at Some Top U.S. Restaurants

Why Eleven Madison Park and why now? Humm's announcement came after the restaurant has been shuttered for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move might seem risky for a restaurant made famous by its lavender honey duck and butter poached lobster. But Humm said in a statement on the restaurant website that the new plant-based menu "[will] not use any animal products — every dish is made from vegetables, both from the earth and the sea, as well as fruits, legumes, fungi, grains and so much more."

The change seems to have been inspired by Humm's work with Rethink Food, a nonprofit that provided food for New Yorkers over the last 15 months and helped keep some of his staff employed during the pandemic. But the refocus also is Humm's way of making less of an impact on the environment.

Advertisement

"We have always operated with sensitivity to the impact we have on our surroundings, but it was becoming ever clearer that the current food system is simply not sustainable, in so many ways," the statement says.

While Eleven Madison Park may be one of the most prominent restaurants to go totally vegan, it's not the only one in this plant-powered luxury dining movement. Several days after Humm's announcement, Michelin-starred Din Tai Fung said it too plans to add five plant-based dumpling dishes to all of its 13 U.S. restaurants to meet demand for fine dining vegan options.

Another influential chef, San Francisco's Dominique Crenn, already removed all meat from her restaurants in 2019. Crenn, who is the only woman in the U.S. to earn three Michelin stars, still serves fish in her restaurants, but meat is off the menu.

"Meat is insanely complicated — both within the food system and the environment as a whole — and, honestly, it felt easier to just remove it from the menus all together," Crenn said in the 2019 announcement. "Local and sustainable fish and vegetables are just as, if not more, versatile — and delicious."

" " Dominique Crenn, the only female chef in the U.S. to earn three Michelin stars, decided to remove all meat from her restaurants' menus in 2019, though her menus still include seafood. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF