Q. What are Kumquats?

A. The kumquat is a member of the citrus family resembling a tiny oval orange. Like other citrus fruits, they are high in fiber and Vitamin C.

Kumquats have many uses in both sweet and savory dishes.

The entire fruit is edible, with sweet orange skin and tart flesh. Use fresh kumquats as a garnish for salads and beverages or to flavor baked goods, such as breads, pies, and cakes.

Kumquats add color and flavor to cooked chicken, pork or fish. They can be candied, pickled and made into chutney, jellies and jams.