Parsnips pair well with apples and orange zest, as well as cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg.

A. Parsnips are an ivory-colored root vegetable, very similar to carrots. Parsnips have a nutty, sweet flavor. Their sweetness is often enhanced by apples, orange zest and spices such as cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg.

Parsnips are good in soups, stews and vegetable side dishes. They can be eaten raw or they may be steamed, sautéed, baked or boiled. After cooking, parsnips are often mashed or pureed.