What is Ground Beef?

A. Ground beef is the all-American staple ingredient. Its versatility adds infinite possibilities to an endless number of dishes.

Ground beef is simply beef that's been ground or finely chopped, and it's available in a range of prices depending on what cut it's from.

The leanest -- and most expensive per pound -- is ground sirloin, which is sometimes labeled "extra lean." Next comes ground round, then ground chuck, and then regular "ground beef" or just plain "hamburger," which is the highest in fat and the least expensive.

The lower the fat content, the less flavorful the meat will be when cooked. You might even have to add fat to the pan to cook extra lean ground beef since so little is rendered during cooking.

You might want to consider using the least expensive, regular ground beef in dishes that require you to brown the meat, because you can drain off most of the fat but still keep the beefy flavor.

If you're like most cooks, you can't have too many ground beef recipes.