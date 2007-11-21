What is Tomato Paste?

Q. What is the difference between tomato paste, tomato purée and tomato sauce?

A. To make tomato paste, the tomatoes are first cooked for several hours to reduce moisture, are strained to remove the seeds and skin, then are cooked further to reduce them to a thick, rich concentrate.

In contrast, tomato purée consists of tomatoes that have been cooked briefly and strained, resulting in a thick liquid with a consistency between tomato paste and crushed tomatoes.

Tomato sauce is thinner than purée, often includes additional seasonings, and may include extra ingredients for flavor.

