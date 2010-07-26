5 'Foods' That Will Survive the Apocalypse

" " Watch it wiggle, see it jiggle. Cool and fruity -- well, you get the idea. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

There are always plenty of folks stocking up for the end of the world. Let's be honest, though: As much as they'd like to believe that their canned goods will still be around after a nuclear attack, all that will really be left is ... well, nothing.

That said, we're pretty sure that a bunch of fresh fruits and veggies isn't going to help anyone in a major disaster — the key to any good apocalypse plan is a stash of foods that are loaded down with additives and preservatives. These five products probably won't survive an atomic blast, true, but you'll be much better off with them than with say a crate of broccoli (no offense there, broccoli).