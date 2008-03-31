Food Facts & Fun

Food Facts is a listing of articles that teaches you how all types of foods, drinks and diets work.

How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?

How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?

 You Don't Want to Know How Maraschino Cherries Are Made

You Don't Want to Know How Maraschino Cherries Are Made

 Growing Mushrooms at Home Is Easier Than You Think

Growing Mushrooms at Home Is Easier Than You Think

 What's the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?

What's the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?

 The Spicy History of Chai and How to Make It

The Spicy History of Chai and How to Make It

 Butter Coffee: Fad or 'Bulletproof' Breakfast?

Butter Coffee: Fad or 'Bulletproof' Breakfast?

 What's the Difference Between Grits and Polenta?

What's the Difference Between Grits and Polenta?

 What's the Difference Between Basmati and Jasmine Rice?

What's the Difference Between Basmati and Jasmine Rice?

 Congee Is the Food Equivalent of a Warm, Heated Gravity Blanket

Congee Is the Food Equivalent of a Warm, Heated Gravity Blanket

 Why Sriracha Is Everybody's Favorite Hot Sauce

Why Sriracha Is Everybody's Favorite Hot Sauce

 Why Everybody Is Hooked on Fish Sauce

Why Everybody Is Hooked on Fish Sauce

 What Is Jaggery and Is It Better For You Than Sugar?

What Is Jaggery and Is It Better For You Than Sugar?

 Get the Scoop on Our Ice Cream Quiz!

Get the Scoop on Our Ice Cream Quiz!

 What Is Halloumi Cheese, and Why Is It Suddenly So Popular?

What Is Halloumi Cheese, and Why Is It Suddenly So Popular?

 What's the Difference Between Clarified Butter and Ghee?

What's the Difference Between Clarified Butter and Ghee?

 Move Over Turducken. The Christmas PieCaken Is Here

Move Over Turducken. The Christmas PieCaken Is Here

 Marzipan Is the Sweet Almond Treat You Need This Holiday

Marzipan Is the Sweet Almond Treat You Need This Holiday

 Who Invented the Fortune Cookie?

Who Invented the Fortune Cookie?

 The French Baguette Receives UNESCO World Heritage Status

The French Baguette Receives UNESCO World Heritage Status

 General Mills Resurrects 4 Classic Monster Cereals

General Mills Resurrects 4 Classic Monster Cereals

 Would You Eat Casu Marzu, the Illegal Cheese With Maggots?

Would You Eat Casu Marzu, the Illegal Cheese With Maggots?

 How Food Tasters Work

How Food Tasters Work

 Top 5 Reasons You Know You Should be a Pastry Chef

Top 5 Reasons You Know You Should be a Pastry Chef

 How to Get Your Big Break into the Baking Business

How to Get Your Big Break into the Baking Business

 It's Nuts How These 6 Nuts Look Before Processing

It's Nuts How These 6 Nuts Look Before Processing

 What Are Hot Dogs Made Of?

What Are Hot Dogs Made Of?

 Does Canned Food Really Deserve a Bad Rap?

Does Canned Food Really Deserve a Bad Rap?

 How to Eat Dragon Fruit

How to Eat Dragon Fruit

 What's the Difference Between Sweet Potatoes and Yams?

What's the Difference Between Sweet Potatoes and Yams?

 Does Fruit Really Ripen Faster in a Brown Paper Bag?

Does Fruit Really Ripen Faster in a Brown Paper Bag?

 7 of the Hottest Peppers in the World

7 of the Hottest Peppers in the World

 Where Does Vanilla Flavoring Come From?

Where Does Vanilla Flavoring Come From?

 Lemongrass Is a Prized Herb in Asian Cuisine

Lemongrass Is a Prized Herb in Asian Cuisine

 10 Flaming-hot Facts About Cheetos

10 Flaming-hot Facts About Cheetos

 Korean Street Treat Hotteok Is Like a Warm Hug

Korean Street Treat Hotteok Is Like a Warm Hug

 Is There Really a Difference Between the Left and Right Twix?

Is There Really a Difference Between the Left and Right Twix?

 What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?

What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?

 What's the Difference Between Port and Sherry?

What's the Difference Between Port and Sherry?

 Why Does Your Wine Bottle Have a Dent in the Bottom?

Why Does Your Wine Bottle Have a Dent in the Bottom?

Learn More

How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?
How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?

Craft beer is big business. And breweries are banking on non-alcoholic beer as their new cash cow. But how do they brew beer without alcohol?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

7 of the Hottest Peppers in the World
7 of the Hottest Peppers in the World

There are hot peppers and there are mouth-scorchers. Have you tried any of these seven extremely hot peppers?

By Dylan Ris

What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?
What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?

Call it bubbly or bubbles, but don't call what's in your glass Champagne unless it truly is. How do you know? It depends on where and how it's made.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Advertisement

What's the Difference Between Port and Sherry?
What's the Difference Between Port and Sherry?

Sherry and port are both fortified wines. But their similarities end there.

By Muriel Vega

Where Does Vanilla Flavoring Come From?
Where Does Vanilla Flavoring Come From?

Ah, vanilla. You can almost smell it right now, can't you? From pure vanilla extract to essence and imitation, it comes in all forms. But where does vanilla flavoring come from?

By Laurie L. Dove

What's the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?
What's the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?

Liquor and liqueur are spelled so similarly, it's easy to confuse them for being the same. But they're not. So how are they different?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

You Don't Want to Know How Maraschino Cherries Are Made
You Don't Want to Know How Maraschino Cherries Are Made

The expression "the cherry on top" is supposed to refer to a very good thing. You may think differently once you learn how maraschino cherries are actually made.

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

Why Does Your Wine Bottle Have a Dent in the Bottom?
Why Does Your Wine Bottle Have a Dent in the Bottom?

There are a lot of theories about why wine bottles have dents (or punts) on the bottoms. Do they still serve a purpose?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

How to Eat Dragon Fruit
How to Eat Dragon Fruit

Don't know how to eat dragon fruit? This stunner of a fruit is as simple to slice as it is pretty to look at. So give it a try. You won't regret it.

By Patty Rasmussen

The French Baguette Receives UNESCO World Heritage Status
The French Baguette Receives UNESCO World Heritage Status

The baguette is the most popular kind of bread eaten in France. So it only makes sense UNESCO would protect it as an iconic part of its cultural heritage.

By Patty Rasmussen

What's the Difference Between Sweet Potatoes and Yams?
What's the Difference Between Sweet Potatoes and Yams?

Think sweet potatoes and yams are the same? Think again. These two tubers are totally different. Yams aren't even potatoes.

By Lauren David

Advertisement

Growing Mushrooms at Home Is Easier Than You Think
Growing Mushrooms at Home Is Easier Than You Think

If you love mushrooms, why not grow them at home? It's easy if you have a mushroom growing kit.

By Muriel Vega

10 Flaming-hot Facts About Cheetos
10 Flaming-hot Facts About Cheetos

Cheetos are more than just tasty, dusty cheese puffs. They've even inspired a major motion picture. And why is the snack so addictive, anyway?

By Alia Hoyt

The Spicy History of Chai and How to Make It
The Spicy History of Chai and How to Make It

You may know chai as a sweet and spicy Starbucks favorite, but the roots of this tea blend lie in the heart of the Indian subcontinent. So, how do you make it?

By Kate Morgan

What's the Difference Between Grits and Polenta?
What's the Difference Between Grits and Polenta?

Grits and polenta are both made from corn, but usually different varieties: dent corn and flint corn. What else makes these two dishes unique?

By Muriel Vega

Advertisement

General Mills Resurrects 4 Classic Monster Cereals
General Mills Resurrects 4 Classic Monster Cereals

Franken Berry, Count Chocula and Boo-Berry have been resurrected just in time for Halloween. And Frute Brute joins them on the shelves for the first time in nearly a decade.

By Jeremy Glass

Butter Coffee: Fad or 'Bulletproof' Breakfast?
Butter Coffee: Fad or 'Bulletproof' Breakfast?

Never heard of stirring butter into your coffee? Yep, it's a thing, and there might even be some good reasons to try it.

By Lauren David

Does Fruit Really Ripen Faster in a Brown Paper Bag?
Does Fruit Really Ripen Faster in a Brown Paper Bag?

Your mom may have told you to put bananas or peaches in a brown paper bag to help them ripen faster. But does this really work? And why would it?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Jabuticaba: The Superfruit That's Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
Jabuticaba: The Superfruit That's Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

The fruit of the jabuticaba grows on its trunk and branches and is as sweet as a grape. But it's very perishable once it's picked.

By Laurie L. Dove

Advertisement

Did You Know You Can Eat Hostas?
Did You Know You Can Eat Hostas?

Hostas are a perennial garden favorite, but are still relatively unknown as a delicious and easily prepared culinary delicacy.

By Laurie L. Dove

How Are Heirloom Tomatoes Different From Regular Tomatoes?
How Are Heirloom Tomatoes Different From Regular Tomatoes?

You've undoubtedly heard about heirloom tomatoes, but what's so different about them, and why do they taste so good?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Which Is the Sweetest Grapefruit — White, Red or Pink?
Which Is the Sweetest Grapefruit — White, Red or Pink?

Does your mouth get all excited at the thought of eating a juicy grapefruit? Well, pucker up, because grapefruit is loaded with the vitamins and antioxidants your body needs.

By Laurie L. Dove

Would You Eat Casu Marzu, the Illegal Cheese With Maggots?
Would You Eat Casu Marzu, the Illegal Cheese With Maggots?

Casu marzu has been called the most dangerous cheese in the world. But Sardinians have been eating it for centuries, so why is it banned and is it really so bad?

By Lauren David

Advertisement

Why Sriracha Is Everybody's Favorite Hot Sauce
Why Sriracha Is Everybody's Favorite Hot Sauce

Sriracha is spicy and tangy but not super hot. That's why so many people love it. It never overpowers foods; it just complements them.

By Mark Mancini

Korean Street Treat Hotteok Is Like a Warm Hug
Korean Street Treat Hotteok Is Like a Warm Hug

Filled with a variety of ingredients, such as cinnamon, honey, seeds and brown sugar, hotteok is a fried pancake that's an extremely popular street food in Korea.

By Laurie L. Dove