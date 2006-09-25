Food and Recipes

Here is a place for you to play with your food -- literally: enjoy, have fun with and celebrate food -- but don't worry, we'll still help you get dinner on the table every night.

Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans

Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans

 Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat

Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat

 It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick

It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick

 Spread Holiday Cheer With a Good Mulled Beer

Spread Holiday Cheer With a Good Mulled Beer

 What Is Candy Corn and How Is It Made?

What Is Candy Corn and How Is It Made?

 Why Restaurants Are So Loud These Days

Why Restaurants Are So Loud These Days

 Butter Boards Are Creaming Charcuterie Spreads This Season

Butter Boards Are Creaming Charcuterie Spreads This Season

 5 Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

5 Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

 What's the Difference Between Instant and Active Dry Yeasts?

What's the Difference Between Instant and Active Dry Yeasts?

 5 Fall Foods You Can Forage in Your Own Neighborhood

5 Fall Foods You Can Forage in Your Own Neighborhood

 Sardines: The Stinky Little Fish You Should Be Eating

Sardines: The Stinky Little Fish You Should Be Eating

 The Maqui Berry Isn't Just a Superfood; It's Also a Superfruit

The Maqui Berry Isn't Just a Superfood; It's Also a Superfruit

 How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?

How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?

 7 of the Hottest Peppers in the World

7 of the Hottest Peppers in the World

 What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?

What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?

Learn More

How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?
How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?

Craft beer is big business. And breweries are banking on non-alcoholic beer as their new cash cow. But how do they brew beer without alcohol?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

7 of the Hottest Peppers in the World
7 of the Hottest Peppers in the World

There are hot peppers and there are mouth-scorchers. Have you tried any of these seven extremely hot peppers?

By Dylan Ris

What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?
What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?

Call it bubbly or bubbles, but don't call what's in your glass Champagne unless it truly is. How do you know? It depends on where and how it's made.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Advertisement

What's the Difference Between Port and Sherry?
What's the Difference Between Port and Sherry?

Sherry and port are both fortified wines. But their similarities end there.

By Muriel Vega

Where Does Vanilla Flavoring Come From?
Where Does Vanilla Flavoring Come From?

Ah, vanilla. You can almost smell it right now, can't you? From pure vanilla extract to essence and imitation, it comes in all forms. But where does vanilla flavoring come from?

By Laurie L. Dove

What's the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?
What's the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?

Liquor and liqueur are spelled so similarly, it's easy to confuse them for being the same. But they're not. So how are they different?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

You Don't Want to Know How Maraschino Cherries Are Made
You Don't Want to Know How Maraschino Cherries Are Made

The expression "the cherry on top" is supposed to refer to a very good thing. You may think differently once you learn how maraschino cherries are actually made.

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

Why Does Your Wine Bottle Have a Dent in the Bottom?
Why Does Your Wine Bottle Have a Dent in the Bottom?

There are a lot of theories about why wine bottles have dents (or punts) on the bottoms. Do they still serve a purpose?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

How to Eat Dragon Fruit
How to Eat Dragon Fruit

Don't know how to eat dragon fruit? This stunner of a fruit is as simple to slice as it is pretty to look at. So give it a try. You won't regret it.

By Patty Rasmussen

The French Baguette Receives UNESCO World Heritage Status
The French Baguette Receives UNESCO World Heritage Status

The baguette is the most popular kind of bread eaten in France. So it only makes sense UNESCO would protect it as an iconic part of its cultural heritage.

By Patty Rasmussen

What's the Difference Between Sweet Potatoes and Yams?
What's the Difference Between Sweet Potatoes and Yams?

Think sweet potatoes and yams are the same? Think again. These two tubers are totally different. Yams aren't even potatoes.

By Lauren David

Advertisement

Growing Mushrooms at Home Is Easier Than You Think
Growing Mushrooms at Home Is Easier Than You Think

If you love mushrooms, why not grow them at home? It's easy if you have a mushroom growing kit.

By Muriel Vega

10 Flaming-hot Facts About Cheetos
10 Flaming-hot Facts About Cheetos

Cheetos are more than just tasty, dusty cheese puffs. They've even inspired a major motion picture. And why is the snack so addictive, anyway?

By Alia Hoyt

5 Fall Foods You Can Forage in Your Own Neighborhood
5 Fall Foods You Can Forage in Your Own Neighborhood

Foraging is the practice of searching your native environment for edibles — and anybody can do it. Here are five commonly found foraging favorites.

By Kate Morgan

The Spicy History of Chai and How to Make It
The Spicy History of Chai and How to Make It

You may know chai as a sweet and spicy Starbucks favorite, but the roots of this tea blend lie in the heart of the Indian subcontinent. So, how do you make it?

By Kate Morgan

Advertisement

Butter Boards Are Creaming Charcuterie Spreads This Season
Butter Boards Are Creaming Charcuterie Spreads This Season

Charcuterie boards featuring processed meats and cheeses are so yesterday. Swirl some fresh butter on a beautiful board and go to town with sweet and savory toppings.

By Laurie L. Dove

What's the Difference Between Grits and Polenta?
What's the Difference Between Grits and Polenta?

Grits and polenta are both made from corn, but usually different varieties: dent corn and flint corn. What else makes these two dishes unique?

By Muriel Vega

General Mills Resurrects 4 Classic Monster Cereals
General Mills Resurrects 4 Classic Monster Cereals

Franken Berry, Count Chocula and Boo-Berry have been resurrected just in time for Halloween. And Frute Brute joins them on the shelves for the first time in nearly a decade.

By Jeremy Glass

5 Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener
5 Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

No can opener? No worries! We've got five ingenious ways to get that tin can open.

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

Sardines: The Stinky Little Fish You Should Be Eating
Sardines: The Stinky Little Fish You Should Be Eating

Sardines are a great source of protein, vitamins and healthy omega-3 fatty acids, while also containing almost no mercury, so start loading up on these power-packed little swimmers.

By Lauren David

Butter Coffee: Fad or 'Bulletproof' Breakfast?
Butter Coffee: Fad or 'Bulletproof' Breakfast?

Never heard of stirring butter into your coffee? Yep, it's a thing, and there might even be some good reasons to try it.

By Lauren David

Does Fruit Really Ripen Faster in a Brown Paper Bag?
Does Fruit Really Ripen Faster in a Brown Paper Bag?

Your mom may have told you to put bananas or peaches in a brown paper bag to help them ripen faster. But does this really work? And why would it?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Jabuticaba: The Superfruit That's Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
Jabuticaba: The Superfruit That's Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

The fruit of the jabuticaba grows on its trunk and branches and is as sweet as a grape. But it's very perishable once it's picked.

By Laurie L. Dove

Advertisement

Did You Know You Can Eat Hostas?
Did You Know You Can Eat Hostas?

Hostas are a perennial garden favorite, but are still relatively unknown as a delicious and easily prepared culinary delicacy.

By Laurie L. Dove

How Are Heirloom Tomatoes Different From Regular Tomatoes?
How Are Heirloom Tomatoes Different From Regular Tomatoes?

You've undoubtedly heard about heirloom tomatoes, but what's so different about them, and why do they taste so good?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey