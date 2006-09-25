Food and Recipes
Here is a place for you to play with your food -- literally: enjoy, have fun with and celebrate food -- but don't worry, we'll still help you get dinner on the table every night.
Want a Perfect Cuppa Joe? Roast Your Own Coffee Beans
Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat
It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick
Spread Holiday Cheer With a Good Mulled Beer
What Is Candy Corn and How Is It Made?
Why Restaurants Are So Loud These Days
Butter Boards Are Creaming Charcuterie Spreads This Season
5 Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener
What's the Difference Between Instant and Active Dry Yeasts?
5 Fall Foods You Can Forage in Your Own Neighborhood
Sardines: The Stinky Little Fish You Should Be Eating
The Maqui Berry Isn't Just a Superfood; It's Also a Superfruit
How Do Today's Brewers Make Non-alcoholic Beer?
7 of the Hottest Peppers in the World
What's the Difference Between Champagne and Sparkling Wine?
Craft beer is big business. And breweries are banking on non-alcoholic beer as their new cash cow. But how do they brew beer without alcohol?
There are hot peppers and there are mouth-scorchers. Have you tried any of these seven extremely hot peppers?
By Dylan Ris
Call it bubbly or bubbles, but don't call what's in your glass Champagne unless it truly is. How do you know? It depends on where and how it's made.
Sherry and port are both fortified wines. But their similarities end there.
By Muriel Vega
Ah, vanilla. You can almost smell it right now, can't you? From pure vanilla extract to essence and imitation, it comes in all forms. But where does vanilla flavoring come from?
Liquor and liqueur are spelled so similarly, it's easy to confuse them for being the same. But they're not. So how are they different?
The expression "the cherry on top" is supposed to refer to a very good thing. You may think differently once you learn how maraschino cherries are actually made.
By Alia Hoyt
There are a lot of theories about why wine bottles have dents (or punts) on the bottoms. Do they still serve a purpose?
Don't know how to eat dragon fruit? This stunner of a fruit is as simple to slice as it is pretty to look at. So give it a try. You won't regret it.
The baguette is the most popular kind of bread eaten in France. So it only makes sense UNESCO would protect it as an iconic part of its cultural heritage.
Think sweet potatoes and yams are the same? Think again. These two tubers are totally different. Yams aren't even potatoes.
By Lauren David
If you love mushrooms, why not grow them at home? It's easy if you have a mushroom growing kit.
By Muriel Vega
Cheetos are more than just tasty, dusty cheese puffs. They've even inspired a major motion picture. And why is the snack so addictive, anyway?
By Alia Hoyt
Foraging is the practice of searching your native environment for edibles — and anybody can do it. Here are five commonly found foraging favorites.
By Kate Morgan
You may know chai as a sweet and spicy Starbucks favorite, but the roots of this tea blend lie in the heart of the Indian subcontinent. So, how do you make it?
By Kate Morgan
Charcuterie boards featuring processed meats and cheeses are so yesterday. Swirl some fresh butter on a beautiful board and go to town with sweet and savory toppings.
Grits and polenta are both made from corn, but usually different varieties: dent corn and flint corn. What else makes these two dishes unique?
By Muriel Vega
Franken Berry, Count Chocula and Boo-Berry have been resurrected just in time for Halloween. And Frute Brute joins them on the shelves for the first time in nearly a decade.
By Jeremy Glass
No can opener? No worries! We've got five ingenious ways to get that tin can open.
By Alia Hoyt
Sardines are a great source of protein, vitamins and healthy omega-3 fatty acids, while also containing almost no mercury, so start loading up on these power-packed little swimmers.
By Lauren David
Never heard of stirring butter into your coffee? Yep, it's a thing, and there might even be some good reasons to try it.
By Lauren David
Your mom may have told you to put bananas or peaches in a brown paper bag to help them ripen faster. But does this really work? And why would it?
The fruit of the jabuticaba grows on its trunk and branches and is as sweet as a grape. But it's very perishable once it's picked.
Hostas are a perennial garden favorite, but are still relatively unknown as a delicious and easily prepared culinary delicacy.
You've undoubtedly heard about heirloom tomatoes, but what's so different about them, and why do they taste so good?