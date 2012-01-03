6 DIY Spice Combinations to Give Home Cooking a Facelift (Recipes Included)

" " Spice it up! Thinkstock

Spices can make all the difference in the world when you're attempting to come up with innovative nightly eats. Eating in is easier on your waistline, the planet, and your wallet.

In my house we go out to eat about once a week, most other meals we eat at home. But no matter how you plan meals in your house, having the right spices on hand is crucial to improving the pleasure quotient of home cooking.

Advertisement

Often times the ingredients you see in recipes are actually prepared spice combinations that are a necessity to getting ethnic cuisine right. It's like making paella without saffron, it's just not the same. Instead of buying spice combinations, consider making them at home from spices that you may already have. These spice combinations keep for about 3 to 4 months and then they start to lose flavor, so use them liberally and enjoy.