Healthy Living

5 Fall Foods You Can Forage in Your Own Neighborhood

Foraging is the practice of searching your native environment for edibles — and anybody can do it. Here are five commonly found foraging favorites.

By Kate Morgan

Sardines: The Stinky Little Fish You Should Be Eating

Sardines are a great source of protein, vitamins and healthy omega-3 fatty acids, while also containing almost no mercury, so start loading up on these power-packed little swimmers.

By Lauren David

The Maqui Berry Isn't Just a Superfood; It's Also a Superfruit

Superfruits are packed with antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals. They come in a rainbow of rich, deep colors, and include faves like the goji berry, pomegranate and maqui berry. Never heard of it? You will.

By Sharise Cunningham

7 Seeds You Should Totally Be Eating

Seeds are nutritional powerhouses that are easy to incorporate into almost any meal. Check out these 7 seed varieties that we all should totally be eating.

By Laurie L. Dove

Not Ready for Vegetarianism? Try Reducetarianism

From meatless Mondays to tofu Tuesdays, reducetarianism is about cutting down on the consumption of animal products instead of completely cutting them out.

By Carrie Tatro

8 'Bad' Foods That Are Actually Good for You

Think you can't have cheese or steak to eat a healthy diet? We're here to tell say you can. With some stipulations, of course.

By Alia Hoyt

Think You Don't Get Enough Protein? That May Just Be Hype

Global retail sales of protein supplement products reached a staggering $18.9 billion in 2020, but is all this extra protein in our diets really necessary?

By Hannah Cutting-Jones

Chia Seeds Could Be the Nutritional Nuggets You Need

They can be stored for up to five years before they lose their potency, and they are a versatile nutritional powerhouse.

By Laurie L. Dove

Food Fermentation: How Microorganisms Make Food Delicious

Our ancestors survived long winters because of fermented foods, but what health benefits do they have for modern humans?

By Jesslyn Shields

Where's the Beef? Off the Menu at Some Top U.S. Restaurants

Some of the best U.S. restaurants are 86ing meat from their menus. What's this about and are other restaurants going to follow suit?

By Sharise Cunningham

Monk Fruit Is Nature's Zero-calorie Sweetener

China banned export of the fruit in 2004, so you'll likely never try it fresh. But you've probably already had versions of its extract and didn't even know it.

By Stephanie Vermillion

Why You Need More Lentils in Your Life

These colorful legumes pack a powerful punch when it comes to nutrition. Plus they're versatile, easy to cook and taste great.

By Stephanie Vermillion

Still Haven't Tried Acai? You Should

The acai berry hit the healthy culinary scene hard and for good reason. These berries are packed with nutrients and low in calories. So why haven't you tried them?

By Stephanie Vermillion

5 Things to Know Before Becoming a Pescatarian

If you're thinking of giving up meat, but can't stand the thought of never eating seafood again, you might want to consider the pescatarian diet.

By Stephanie Vermillion

Does Mushroom Coffee Have Medicinal Properties?

Chaga, cordyceps and lion's mane – the names are mysterious and magical, but can mushroom coffee really give you a health boost?

By Jeremy Glass

Is Dry January a Recipe for Binge February?

During 'Dry January,' you give up alcohol for the month in order to detox and start the new year off right. But does it typically lead to binge drinking in February?

By Stephanie Vermillion

Skyr Is the 'Viking Superfood' of Yogurts

Skyr is high in protein, low in sugar and tastes better than many grocery store yogurts on the market today.

By Jeremy Glass

Can Too Much Sparkling Water Be a Bad Thing?

A wave of consumers have switched from diet soda to seltzer water in an effort to stay away from artificial sweeteners. But can consuming a lot of fizzy drinks (even if they're unsweetened) do harm?

By Nathan Chandler

Alcohol Has Calories So Why No Nutritional Labels?

Alcohol producers in the U.S. aren't legally required to include nutritional labeling on its products the same way soft drinks and other food products are. For now, that is.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Your Sushi May Not Be as Healthy as You Think

Fresh fish can pack a punch in the good nutrients department. But when it comes to sushi, that punch can be good or bad, and it all depends on what you order.

By Shaun Chavis

FDA Unveils New Food Nutrition Labels

The new labels, required to be in place by 2020, will help consumers make better food choices.

By Laurie L. Dove

Your Yogurt Is Probably Loaded With Sugar

Your favorite yogurt could have more sugar than a 12-ounce can of soda. So, is it even healthy?

By Shaun Chavis

How Coconut Oil Went From Superfood to 'Pure Poison'

Coconut oil has either been lauded as a superfood that can cure a multitude of things or a fat-monster best avoided like the plague. What's the truth?

By Alia Hoyt

17.6 Million Americans Still Lack Access to Healthy Food

The number of Americans living in food deserts has decreased, but there's still a long way to go before everyone has access to healthy food.

By Shaun Chavis

Is Juice Really Better for You Than Soda?

Unless it's fresh-squeezed (and even then) juice is loaded with sugar, often as much as a can of Coca-Cola. So why do we still tout it as healthy?

By Shaun Chavis