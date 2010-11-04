9 Foods That Will Make You Live Forever.Almost

" " What foods may increase your longevity? See more fruit pictures. Thinkstock

So, you want to live forever ... almost. Can your diet help get you there? Maybe. Scientists and nutritionists claim that some foods boost immunity to infections, destroy cancer cells, improve brain function, slow down the cellular aging processes and fight the No. 1 killer of Americans, heart disease.

More specifically, these foods contain high levels of compounds that improve your health, such as omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, antioxidants and other cell-strengthening nutrients called phytochemicals.

So, what are these foods that increase longevity? Here's a hint: They aren't foods with lots of preservatives!