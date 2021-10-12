Chia Seeds Could Be the Nutritional Nuggets You Need

If chia seeds had a superpower, it would be their bland taste. Why? Because this makes the nutritional champ "versatile and easily added to just about any recipe without disrupting flavor or cooking methods," says Trista Best, a registered dietitian with Balance One Supplements.

The result is that "there's no best way for people to incorporate chia seeds into their diet. Try them in sweet or savory dishes. They can be added to smoothies, sprinkled over porridge or even made into crackers," says Celine Beitchman, director of nutrition at the Institute of Culinary Education, which has campuses in New York City and Los Angeles. "We use chia seeds in puddings, toasted and added to spice mixes or used as a salad garnish. They are very versatile, so feel free to experiment!"

When blended with water or liquids, like soy or almond milk, chia seeds become gel-like and can be used as a substitute for other wet ingredients, particularly eggs. Chia seeds absorb up to 27 times their weight in water, so you'll want to avoid eating them dry — there are instances of people eating dry chia seeds, which then became enlarged internally and needed to be surgically removed.

"There are plenty of delicious recipes out there for chia seed puddings," says Allen-Duenas, "though I do prefer to use them as an egg substitute in baking. Feel free to mix them into cakes, muffins and the like to add a healthy boost to your baked goods."

Don't be fooled into thinking chia seeds are just a breakfast or baked good ingredient; they're good for entrees too. Try grilled halibut with chia pesto or cucumber chia seed salad.

If you've purchased a big bag of chia seeds, only to later realize how long it will take to eat them a tablespoon at a time, don't worry: It takes up to five years for chia seeds to expire. Store them in a cool, dry place, and you'll have a nutrition source that will outlast a U.S. presidential cycle.

Now That's Cool Did you know you can grow your own chia seeds? People have been cultivating chia in their homes since 1977, when the first Chia Pet was patented. Today, the Chia Pet likeness options range from RuPaul and Bob Ross to Yoda and unicorns. Of course, these chia seed creations aren't meant for dining, but you can grow your own chia seeds as you would any other annual herb.