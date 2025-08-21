Prawns vs. Shrimp: What's on Your Plate?

" " Prawns tend to have straighter bodies than shrimp, due to their shell structure. Bigc Studio / Shutterstock

Walk up to any seafood counter and you’ll see them sitting side by side: prawns vs. shrimp. To the untrained eye, they look nearly identical. But dig a little deeper—or crack a few shells—and you'll uncover some key differences.

Both prawns and shrimp are crustaceans with a similar taste and texture. They’re used interchangeably in recipes across the globe, from Italian scampi to Thai stir-fries.

Advertisement

But despite their culinary similarities, they differ in body structure, habitat, and how they cook.