Prawns vs. Shrimp: What's on Your Plate?

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  Aug 21, 2025
Prawns
Prawns tend to have straighter bodies than shrimp, due to their shell structure. Bigc Studio / Shutterstock

Walk up to any seafood counter and you’ll see them sitting side by side: prawns vs. shrimp. To the untrained eye, they look nearly identical. But dig a little deeper—or crack a few shells—and you'll uncover some key differences.

Both prawns and shrimp are crustaceans with a similar taste and texture. They’re used interchangeably in recipes across the globe, from Italian scampi to Thai stir-fries.

But despite their culinary similarities, they differ in body structure, habitat, and how they cook.

Contents
  1. Body Structure and Legs
  2. Freshwater vs. Saltwater
  3. Taste, Texture, and Cooking
  4. What Should You Buy?

Body Structure and Legs

The main difference lies in their anatomy. Shrimp carry their eggs on the underside of their bodies, while prawns release eggs into the water. Shrimp also have a curved body with overlapping shell segments, creating that signature bend.

Prawns belong to a different suborder of crustaceans and tend to have straighter bodies. They also have three pairs of claws on their legs, compared to shrimp's two. Longer legs give prawns a more gangly appearance.

Still, when peeled and plated, those differences practically disappear.

Freshwater vs. Saltwater

Most prawns live in saltwater environments, whereas shrimp are found in both saltwater and freshwater habitats. That said, both species are farmed and harvested around the world. Whether you’re cooking shrimp from the Atlantic or prawns from a Thai river, freshness matters more than origin.

In terms of species, there are hundreds of varieties. True prawns belong to the suborder Dendrobranchiata, while shrimp fall under Pleocyemata. But don’t expect your menu or cookbook author to specify; most people still use the terms interchangeably.

Taste, Texture, and Cooking

Shrimp
Shrimp curl because of their shell structure. FoodVideoPhoto / Shutterstock

So what about flavor? Many chefs agree prawns and shrimp are equally delicious. Their meat is firm, slightly sweet, and takes on the taste of surrounding ingredients like garlic, salt, or chili.

Cooking time is where things get tricky. Prawns, with their larger size and thicker shells, may need a bit longer. Shrimp cook quickly and can turn rubbery if overdone. Whether frying, boiling, or grilling, it’s essential to keep an eye on the pan.

If a recipe calls for large shrimp but you only have prawns, go ahead and substitute. Just adjust cooking time accordingly. The same goes for shrimp in place of prawns. These shellfish are flexible—literally and in your meal plan.

What Should You Buy?

Fresh seafood counter
Shrimp and prawns are both readily available in many seafood markets. artem evdokimov / Shutterstock

At the seafood counter, labels often reflect local naming customs rather than strict biological terms. In the U.S., "shrimp" usually refers to everything, while "prawns" may be reserved for larger specimens.

Buy shrimp or prawns based on size, freshness, and your recipe’s needs. Peeled, deveined options save time, but shell-on versions retain more flavor. Either way, they pair well with rice, potatoes, or pasta dishes.

So whether your plate features scampi, gumbo, or seafood risotto, what matters most isn’t whether it’s shrimp or prawns; it’s how you cook them.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

