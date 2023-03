" " How often do you make food from scratch? Marye Audet

There are many food items that people regularly buy that they could make at home; healthier, cheaper, and tastier.

In days past people did not run to the store every time they needed catsup or baking powder, they made what they needed themselves from basic materials. You can do the same.

Advertisement

Keep reading to discover Items You Didn't Know You Could Make Homemade. How many of the following items have you made from scratch?