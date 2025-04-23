10 Types of Fish You'll Find on Restaurant Menus

" " Sushi. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

From sushi rolls to Friday fish fries, fish have a firm spot in cuisines around the world. With their shimmering scales, incredible variety and nutrient-rich profiles, the types of fish we eat go far beyond just "tuna or salmon."

Eating fish is a great way to get protein, vitamin D and other nutrients with relatively low fat. Whether caught in clear water lakes or hauled from the ocean, fish come in all shapes, sizes and flavors. Here’s a look at some popular fish species that are a great option to include in your diet.