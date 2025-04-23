10 Types of Fish You'll Find on Restaurant Menus

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  Apr 23, 2025
Sushi. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

From sushi rolls to Friday fish fries, fish have a firm spot in cuisines around the world. With their shimmering scales, incredible variety and nutrient-rich profiles, the types of fish we eat go far beyond just "tuna or salmon."

Eating fish is a great way to get protein, vitamin D and other nutrients with relatively low fat. Whether caught in clear water lakes or hauled from the ocean, fish come in all shapes, sizes and flavors. Here’s a look at some popular fish species that are a great option to include in your diet.

Contents
  1. Salmon
  2. Tuna (Including Albacore)
  3. Cod
  4. Mackerel
  5. Arctic Char
  6. Catfish
  7. Halibut
  8. Sardines
  9. Walleye
  10. Perch

1. Salmon

salmon
Salmon Steak Topped with Rosemary, Pepper and Lemon. fotograzia / Getty Images

Salmon is a fan favorite thanks to its rich, fatty texture and high fat content, especially omega-3 fatty acids. Often grilled or baked with vegetables, salmon's mild flavor makes it ideal for both kids and adults. It's commonly found in both freshwater and saltwater environments.

2. Tuna (Including Albacore)

Tuna
Tuna. Sammyvision / Getty Images

There are several species of tuna, but albacore tuna is known for its light flesh and relatively mild flavor. Albacore is commonly used in canned tuna products and is a healthy addition to salads or sandwiches. Larger tunas like yellowfin and bluefin are popular in sushi and sashimi.

3. Cod

Cod
Cod. Diana Miller / Getty Images/Image Source

Cod offers a lean, flaky flesh with a mild taste, making it a favorite in fish and chips. It's often found in cold northern seas and is part of the Gadidae family, which includes haddock and pollock. Cod is low in fat and a good source of vitamins and minerals.

4. Mackerel

Mackerel
Mackerel. Zoryana Ivchenko / Getty Images

Mackerel is an oily fish with a bold flavor and plenty of heart-healthy omega-3s. Because of its high fat content, it's best grilled or smoked. Atlantic mackerel is among the most nutritious choices, offering both protein and vitamin D.

5. Arctic Char

Arctic char
Arctic char. Roberto Moiola / Sysaworld / Getty Images

Closely related to salmon and trout, Arctic char has a taste that falls somewhere between the two. It’s often raised in clear water fisheries and has a pink-to-red flesh that cooks up beautifully. It’s less common than other fish but gaining popularity for its nutrients and mild flavor.

6. Catfish

Fried catfish
Fried catfish. Jeff R Clow / Getty Images

Bottom-dwelling catfish are known for their distinctive whisker-like barbels. They’re a favorite among anglers in ponds, rivers and lakes, and the meat is usually fried in Southern cooking. Catfish is inexpensive and widely available.

7. Halibut

halibut
Grilled halibut with Spinach, leeks and Pine Nuts. LauriPatterson / Getty Images

A flatfish with a firm texture and gentle flavor, halibut is great grilled or pan-seared. Found in the North Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, it’s one of the larger fish species, often weighing in at over 100 pounds (45 kilograms).

8. Sardines

Anchovies
Anchovies. Nitas / Getty Images

These small, oily fish are packed with other nutrients like calcium and vitamin B12. Sardines are often eaten whole — bones and all — and commonly come canned. They’re a sustainable seafood choice and pair well with crackers or in salads.

9. Walleye

A freshwater favorite in the U.S. and Canada, walleye is prized for its delicate texture and subtly sweet flavor. It's often caught by anglers in lakes and rivers, making it a staple in regional fish fries.

10. Perch

Perch
Perch. VICUSCHKA / Getty Images

Perch are small, tasty fish that thrive in freshwater habitats. They're easy to cook, typically pan-fried and are often caught with bait by recreational fishers. Their white flesh is tender and mild, perfect for a quick weeknight meal.

