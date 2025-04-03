13 Types of Pasta Shapes for Your Next Feast

" " This melange of noodles doesn't even cover the world of stuffed pasta (e.g., ravioli and tortellini). alvarez / Getty Images

How many types of pasta can you name off the top of your head? The noodles come in all different shapes and sizes, and each one is designed for a specific culinary purpose.

Some pasta shapes are perfect for hearty sauces, while others shine in lighter sauces or baked dishes. Whether you're twirling thin strands of spaghetti or scooping up sauce with shell-shaped pasta, the types of pasta you choose can completely change the texture and taste of your meal.

From delicate strands to large, tube-shaped pasta, the variety of pasta types is truly a testament to the creativity of Italian cuisine. Some pasta varieties are best served al dente with simple butter, olive oil or vegetable sauces, while others work beautifully in creamy sauces and rich tomato dishes.

Let’s explore some of the most popular pasta shapes and their best culinary creations.