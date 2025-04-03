13 Types of Pasta Shapes for Your Next Feast

By: Mack Hayden  |  Apr 3, 2025
This melange of noodles doesn't even cover the world of stuffed pasta (e.g., ravioli and tortellini). alvarez / Getty Images

How many types of pasta can you name off the top of your head? The noodles come in all different shapes and sizes, and each one is designed for a specific culinary purpose.

Some pasta shapes are perfect for hearty sauces, while others shine in lighter sauces or baked dishes. Whether you're twirling thin strands of spaghetti or scooping up sauce with shell-shaped pasta, the types of pasta you choose can completely change the texture and taste of your meal.

From delicate strands to large, tube-shaped pasta, the variety of pasta types is truly a testament to the creativity of Italian cuisine. Some pasta varieties are best served al dente with simple butter, olive oil or vegetable sauces, while others work beautifully in creamy sauces and rich tomato dishes.

Let’s explore some of the most popular pasta shapes and their best culinary creations.

Contents
  1. Penne Pasta
  2. Fusilli Pasta
  3. Angel Hair Pasta
  4. Orecchiette Pasta
  5. Lasagna Noodles
  6. Elbow Macaroni
  7. Farfalle
  8. Wagon Wheels
  9. Conchiglie
  10. Thin Spaghetti
  11. Orzo
  12. Flat Ribbons
  13. Bucatini

1. Penne Pasta

Penne pasta
Penne pasta. Anna Kurzaeva / Getty Images

Penne pasta is one of the most popular on shelves, featuring a tube-shaped pasta with a ridged surface perfect for holding onto rich tomato or meat sauces.

Penne rigate, the ridged version, is especially great for baked pasta dishes and hearty sauces. It is a staple in Italian cuisine, used in everything from cold pasta salads to baked dishes.

2. Fusilli Pasta

Fusilli pasta
Fusilli pasta. Stefka Pavlova / Getty Images

This corkscrew-shaped pasta is ideal for capturing chunky sauces and creamy sauces in its twists and turns.

Fusilli col buco is a slightly thicker variation with a hollow center, making it great for hearty soups or pasta salads. Its unique shape allows it to hold onto a variety of sauces, making it a versatile choice for different recipes.

3. Angel Hair Pasta

Angel hair pasta
Angel hair pasta. Jeff R Clow / Getty Images

Angel hair pasta, also known as capellini, is a thin pasta with delicate strands that pair beautifully with light tomato sauces or simple butter and olive oil. This thin spaghetti is traditionally served with aglio e olio, a classic dish from northern Italy made with garlic and olive oil.

Because of its delicate nature, it is best paired with lighter sauces rather than chunky ingredients.

4. Orecchiette Pasta

Orecchiette pasta
Orecchiette pasta. Nico De Pasquale Photography / Getty Images

Orecchiette pasta, meaning "little ears" in Italian, has a unique shape designed to scoop up sauces and small ingredients.

Traditionally served with broccoli rabe and sausage, this pasta corta variety is perfect for holding onto vegetable sauces. Its slightly curved form allows it to cradle ingredients, making every bite flavorful.

5. Lasagna Noodles

Lasagna noodles
Lasagna noodles. lissart / Getty Images

Lasagna noodles are long, flat pasta sheets with ruffled edges that help hold layers of sauce and cheese in place. These pasta sheets are essential for making lasagna, one of the most beloved baked pasta dishes.

Their sturdy nature allows them to support thick layers of meat sauces, creamy bechamel and melted cheese.

6. Elbow Macaroni

elbow macaroni
Elbow macaroni. Xvision / Getty Images

A staple in American and Italian cooking, elbow macaroni is common in baked dishes, pasta salads and hearty soups. Its small pasta shape and slightly curved form make it perfect for creamy sauces like macaroni and cheese. This pasta variety is also used in cold pasta salads due to its ability to hold onto dressings and ingredients.

7. Farfalle

Farfalle
Farfalle. R.Tsubin / Getty Images

Also known as farfalle, bow tie pasta is shaped pasta with a playful, ruffled design that works well in both cold pasta salads and warm dishes. Its slightly thicker center makes it ideal for holding onto creamy sauces and vegetable sauces. The name comes from its resemblance to a bow tie, making it a fun addition to culinary creations.

8. Wagon Wheels

Wagon wheels
Wagon wheels. Hemera Technologies / Getty Images

Wagon wheels, or rotelle, are pasta shapes that resemble small wheels, adding a playful twist to pasta dishes. This pasta is great for thick tomato sauce and chunky ingredients because the spaces between the spokes help trap sauce. It's often used in pasta salads or hearty soups for added texture.

9. Conchiglie

conchiglie
Conchiglie. R.Tsubin / Getty Images

Shell-shaped pasta, or conchiglie, is designed to hold sauce inside its curved form, making it perfect for baked dishes and creamy sauces. Larger shells are typically filled with ricotta and spinach, while smaller shells work well in soups and pasta salads.

Their ridged surface enhances their ability to cling to sauce, ensuring every bite is flavorful.

10. Thin Spaghetti

thin spaghetti
Thin spaghetti R.Tsubin / Getty Images

A slightly thinner version of traditional spaghetti, thin spaghetti is a great choice for lighter sauces like simple butter, olive oil or light cream sauce.

This straw-like pasta is commonly used in dishes like cacio e pepe, where the simplicity of cheese and pepper allows the pasta’s texture to shine. It’s also a favorite for quick meals with minimal ingredients.

11. Orzo

Orzo
Orzo. Amy Neunsinger / Getty Images

Orzo is a rice-shaped pasta that is commonly used in Italian wedding soup and other hearty soups. Despite its small size, it absorbs flavors well and can be cooked like rice or traditional pasta. It’s also a great choice for pasta salads, adding texture without overpowering other ingredients.

12. Flat Ribbons

Flat ribbons
Flat ribbons. StefaNikolic / Getty Images

Flat ribbons like fettuccine and tagliatelle are perfect for pairing with thick, creamy sauces. Their slightly thicker structure holds up well against heavier ingredients, making them a great match for Alfredo sauce and other rich pasta dishes.

These pasta types are traditionally served with meat sauces in northern Italian cuisine.

13. Bucatini

Bucatini
Bucatini. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Bucatini is a thick, spaghetti-like pasta characterized by its hollow center, which captures sauces.

Popular in classic Roman dishes like Bucatini all'Amatriciana and Bucatini Carbonara, it pairs best with hearty, robust sauces made from tomato, pancetta, guanciale or cheese-based ingredients, offering a satisfying, chewy bite in every forkful.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

